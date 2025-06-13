The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Online Anger Management Class Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams

It will grow to $5.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The global market for online anger management classes is growing rapidly, triggered by an increasing emphasis on mental health, rising stress-related issues, and growing flexibility in education. It will grow from $2.87 billion in 2024 to $3.30 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.9%. This growth can be attributed to increasing mental health awareness, a growing incidence of stress-related disorders, rising adoption of digital health platforms, increasing legal and court-mandated referrals, and growing workplace wellness initiatives.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Online Anger Management Class Market Size?

The online anger management class market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 14.6%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to an expanding use of mobile learning and e-therapy, a rising demand among youth and adolescents, increasing social media influence and awareness campaigns, growing cultural acceptance of therapy and counseling, and increasing integration with AI and behavioral analytics. Trends in the forecast period include advancements in teletherapy platforms, integration with wearable technology, technology-enabled personalization, development of mobile apps, and advancements in digital content delivery.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Online Anger Management Class Market?

Simultaneously, the rising incidence of stress and behavioral issues is expected to propel the growth of the online anger management class market going forward. Stress and behavioral issues refer to psychological and emotional challenges that affect how individuals feel, think, and act in response to various internal or external pressures. The rising incidence of these issues can be attributed to increasing digital connectivity, where constant social media engagement and information overload contribute to anxiety and social isolation. Online anger management classes help reduce stress and improve behavioral issues by teaching healthy coping strategies, emotional regulation techniques, and effective communication skills in a convenient, supportive environment.



A surge in online learning is also fueling the growth of the market due to increasing demand for flexible and accessible education. The rising adoption of online learning platforms is playing a key role in delivering anger management classes by providing accessible, flexible, and structured learning environments. They enable individuals to engage with therapeutic content and strategies at their own pace and convenience.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Online Anger Management Class Market?

The online anger management class market hosts significant players including BetterHelp Inc., LifeStance Health., Udemy Inc., Coursera Pvt Ltd., American Well Corporation, Headspace Pvt Ltd., BetterUp Inc., Talkspace Inc., GoodTherapy LLC., Open Path Ltd., AJ Novick Group Inc., American Integrity Courses LLC., Anger Class Online., Anger Coach, Logan Social Services., Mastering Anger., MyTherapist, New Hope Care Ltd., Stop Anger Class, Valley Anger Management Inc.

How Is The Online Anger Management Class Market Segmented?

The online anger management class market is segmented into various types, delivery modes, learning preferences, education levels, and end-users. For example, types of classes include cognitive behavioral therapy anger management class and mindfulness-based anger management class, among others. Classes may be delivered via live online interactions or pre-recorded sessions. The learners can adapt based on their preferences: asynchronous learning, synchronous learning or hybrid learning. The courses are also available to different levels of education such as high school graduates, college students, working professionals, postgraduate degrees and are accessible to different end-users like adults, adolescents, and corporate employees.

What Are The Regional Insights In The Online Anger Management Class Market?

In terms of regional insights, North America was the largest region in the online anger management class market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

