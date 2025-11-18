Heavy Trucks Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Heavy Trucks Market Worth?

The market size for heavy trucks has been consistently expanding in the past few years. It is projected to increase from $63.97 billion in 2024 to $65.72 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. Factors such as industrialization and economic proliferation, improvement in infrastructure, amendments in safety regulations, world conflicts and military requirements, as well as the growth of global trade, have contributed to its expansion during the historical period.

The size of the heavy trucks market is predicted to maintain a stable growth rate in the coming years, reaching $76.71 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.9%. The growth expected during the forecast period is stimulated by advancements in electrification, tightening regulatory controls on emissions, the growth of autonomous trucking, digitalization, and solutions in fleet management, as well as the surging demand for last-mile deliveries. Notable trends expected during the forecasted period are the adoption of electric heavy trucks, autonomous trucking technology, increased connectivity and telematics, the shift to alternative fuels, and improvement in safety features.

What Are The Factors Driving The Heavy Trucks Market?

The expansion of the heavy trucks market is being fueled by a surge in demand from a range of end-users, including construction and mining sectors. Key players in the truck manufacturing sector have acknowledged this growth, noting that heightened construction activities have particularly led to an uptick in the sales of tipper trucks, concrete mixers, and other similar heavy-duty vehicles. As an example, the American Trucking Associations reported in July 2023 that in the previous year, trucks had transported over 11.4 billion tons of freight, generating in excess of $940 billion. These figures both marked an increase from prior years. The soaring demand for heavy trucks among end-users thus holds the potential to further stimulate the growth of the heavy trucks market in the upcoming years.

Who Are The Major Players In The Heavy Trucks Market?

Major players in the Heavy Trucks include:

• Volkswagen AG

• Kamaz Inc.

• China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd.

• Daimler Truck AG

• Traton SE

• Volvo Group

• Paccar Inc.

• Isuzu Motors Limited

• Tata Motors Limited

• Dongfeng Motor Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Heavy Trucks Market?

Emerging trends in the heavy trucks market are largely typified by vehicles equipped with cutting-edge driver assistance technologies and safety specifications. These technologies encompass functionalities such as the Collision Mitigation System (CMS) and the Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), designed to minimize road mishaps and augment vehicular safety measures. A case in point being Tata Motors, a commercial automobile manufacturer based out of India, who, In 2022, unveiled the country’s inaugural CNG-operated medium and heavy-duty vehicle truck. This vehicle came equipped with a modern-age, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that included a collision mitigation system, a lane departure warning system, and a driver monitoring system. This was integrated in their top-selling truck models including the Prima, Signa, and Ultra, thereby amplifying the ease of driving.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Heavy Trucks Market Share?

The heavy trucksmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Class 5, Class 6, Class 7, Class 8

2) By Fuel: Diesel, Natural Gas, Hybrid Electric, Gasoline

3) By Application: Construction And Mining, Freight And Logistics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Class 5: Vehicles With A Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) Of 16,001 To 19,500 Pounds, Medium-Duty Trucks, Delivery Trucks, And Service Vehicles

2) By Class 6: Vehicles With A Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) Of 19,501 To 26,000 Pounds, Box Trucks, Dump Trucks, And Some Types Of Tow Trucks

3) By Class 7: Vehicles With A Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) Of 26,001 To 33,000 Pounds, Larger Trucks, Buses, And Vocational Vehicles

4) By Class 8: Vehicles With A Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) Of Over 33,000 Pounds, Heavy-Duty Trucks, Tractor-Trailers, And Larger Buses

What Are The Regional Trends In The Heavy Trucks Market?

In 2024, North America led in market size for heavy trucks, with Asia-Pacific coming in second. The market report for heavy trucks encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

