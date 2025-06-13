FEMA Authorizes Funds to Fight Rowena Fire in Oregon

BOTHELL, Wash. - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) authorized the use of federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Rowena Fire burning in Wasco County, Oregon.

The state of Oregon’s request for a declaration under FEMA’s Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) program was approved by FEMA Region 10 Acting Administrator Vincent J. Maykovich on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at 8:06 p.m. PT. He determined that the Rowena Fire threatened to cause such destruction as would constitute a major disaster. This is the first FMAG declaration in 2025 to help fight Oregon wildfires.

At the time of the state’s request, the wildfire threatened homes in and around the community of Rowena. The fire was also threatening I-84, the Port of The Dalles, Union Pacific Railroad, Mayer State Park, the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, private utilities and commercial sites.

FMAGs make funding available to pay up to 75 percent of a state’s eligible firefighting costs for fires that threaten to become major disasters. Eligible items can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. These grants do not provide assistance to individual home or business owners and do not cover other infrastructure damage caused by the fire.

