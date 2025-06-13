Elite Capital & Co. Limited Moves to 1 Cornhill After 12 Years at 33 St. James Square Amid Financial Sector Expansion

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has relocated its headquarters from 33 St. James Square to the iconic 1 Cornhill, a landmark building in London’s financial district.

“This move marks a pivotal moment in our growth. The expansion of our operations in the financial sector, coupled with the integration of NextGen Industrial Development Fund’s team into Elite Capital & Co. Limited, demanded exceptional scalability. 1 Cornhill provides the ideal environment to accommodate our ambitious vision and reinforce our leadership in global finance,” Mr. George Matharu said.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.

Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program® and NextGen Industrial Development Fund™.

Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co., added, “Leaving 33 St. James Square is bittersweet, it’s where we built a legacy, sealing landmark deals that shaped our identity. Yet, 1 Cornhill represents a bold new chapter, mirroring Elite Capital’s stature not just in London, but as a global force in finance.”

NextGen Industrial Development Fund redefines industrial financing by replacing debt with equity partnerships, empowering entrepreneurs to build factories without the burden of collateral or loan repayments. Targeting first-time industrialists and global firms expanding into MENA, NextGen provides end-to-end support, from land acquisition and infrastructure construction to cross-border financial solutions, ensuring projects thrive from day one.

As a fund managed by Elite Capital & Co. Limited, NextGen’s innovative model aligns perfectly with Elite Capital’s vision for scalable, risk-shared growth. Together, they bridge the gap between visionary ideas and tangible industrial success, transforming the financial landscape for large-scale projects worldwide.

Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying: “Our new home is more than an address; it’s a testament to our clients, partners, and team who drive our success. We invite you to visit us at 1 Cornhill as we write the next era of excellence.”

Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
1 Cornhill, City of London
England, EC3V 3ND

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+44 20 3709 5060
Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

