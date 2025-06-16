Atticus Pharma Completes Enrollment in the First Human Clinical Trial of ATC-002 for Androgenic Alopecia

ATC-002 is an Investigational Pharmaceutical Product Candidate for Androgenic Alopecia

• ATC-002 is a twice-daily topical treatment designed to stimulate new hair growth in subjects with androgenic alopecia.

• ATC-002 is being evaluated in a cosmetic claim substantiation clinical trial in a 180-day, 3-arm, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in 96 subjects in the United States.

• ATC-002 uses Atticus’s proprietary Z-pod® technology to create a drug depot in the hair follicle and stratum corneum to deliver drug in a sustained-release manner.

Greenville, South Carolina, June 16, 2025 – Atticus Pharma Inc., a therapeutics company focused on immunodermatology and associated conditions, today announced completion of subject enrollment in the human clinical study of ATC-002 in females diagnosed with androgenic alopecia. As planned, a total of 96 subjects were enrolled and randomly assigned to receive: (i) a low dose of ATC-002, (ii) a high dose of ATC-002, or (iii) placebo.

ATC-002 is a proprietary product candidate that delivers a mitochondrial-activating molecule using Atticus’s Z-pod sustained-release technology. Participating subjects will be returning for their interim 90-day efficacy and safety assessments, with the first study readout planned in Q3 later this year and with final data in Q4.

“We are pleased to have met the enrollment target in less than eight weeks,” said Atticus CEO, Leigh Hsu, Ph.D. “The enrollment milestone underscores the tremendous need and commercial market potential for a differentiated treatment for androgenic alopecia, which affects approximately 80 million people in the United States. Due to potential side effects associated with current treatments, women are often left without a good treatment option and positive data from our trial would provide a pathway for future Rx development of a much-needed new product.”

About Atticus Pharma. Atticus Pharma was established in 2024 to advance the pharmaceutical applications of the Z-pod technology. Atticus is also advancing ATC-001 for cutaneous lupus erythematosus, which is slated to enter clinical trials in 2026. Atticus plans to leverage its platform technology through partnerships with companies that are active in immunodermatological diseases. Learn more at: www.atticuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Atticus Pharma Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Atticus’s beliefs and expectations concerning: the safety, efficacy, success and advancement of its clinical programs for ATC-002; and its growth as a Company and expectations regarding its uses of capital, expenses, future accumulated deficit, and financial results.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to Atticus’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to Atticus’s relationship with third parties, including its contract manufacturers, collaborators, licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of its licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; uncertainties related to the authorization, initiation and conduct of preclinical and clinical studies and other development requirements for its product candidates, including uncertainties related to regulatory approvals to conduct clinical trials; risks related to the ability to develop and commercialize any one or more of Atticus’ product candidates successfully; risks related to the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the risk that clinical study results will not be positive; risks related to the potential delay of planned clinical trials due to regulatory feedback or other developments; and risks related to Atticus’s collaborations not continuing or not being successful. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Atticus undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

