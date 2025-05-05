Atticus Pharma Announces Upcoming Late-Breaking Presentation of Collaborative Research at the 82nd Annual SID 2025

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atticus Pharma Inc, a therapeutics company focused on immunodermatology and associated conditions, today announced the presentation of pre-clinical results in a novel murine model of cutaneous lupus. The poster presentation, co-authored by researchers from University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, the Philadelphia VA Medical Center, Zylo Therapeutics and Atticus Pharma, will be made at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the Society for Investigational Dermatology, taking place May 7-10, in San Diego, California.

The presentation highlights collaborative research contributing to Atticus’s ATC-001 product candidate for cutaneous lupus erythematosus, now entering IND-enabling studies, with pre-clinical models and expertise from the University of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia VAMC and under the guidance of Victoria Werth, M.D.

SID 2025 Presentation Details

• Poster Number: LB1261

• Title: Therapeutic effects of nano-encapsulated anandamide on skin inflammation in a novel PD-1H knock-out lupus mouse model

• Date: Thursday May 8, 2025

• Time: 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. PST

• Location: Hilton San Diego Bayfront, San Diego, California (Indigo Ballroom & Foyer – Floor Level 2)

“This presentation reflects our focus on developing unique product candidates that are based on strong data and scientific rationale,” said Leigh Hsu, Ph.D., CEO of Atticus Pharma. “We are pleased to be collaborating with Dr. Werth and her team at UPenn to advance potential therapeutics in areas where patients have limited treatment options.”

About Atticus Pharma. Atticus Pharma was established in 2024 to advance the pharmaceutical applications of the Z-pod® technology. Atticus is also advancing ATC-002, which is currently being investigated in the US in subjects with androgenic alopecia. Atticus plans to expand capabilities of its platform technology through partnerships with companies that are active in immunodermatological diseases. Learn more at: www.atticuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Atticus Pharma Inc. within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Atticus’s beliefs and expectations concerning: the safety, efficacy, success and advancement of its clinical programs; and its growth as a Company and expectations regarding its uses of capital, expenses, future accumulated deficit and financial results.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to Atticus’s ability to protect and maintain its intellectual property position; risks related to Atticus’s relationship with third parties, including its contract manufacturers, collaborators, licensors and licensees; risks related to the ability of its licensors to protect and maintain their intellectual property position; uncertainties related to the authorization, initiation and conduct of preclinical and clinical studies and other development requirements for its product candidates, including uncertainties related to regulatory approvals to conduct clinical trials; risks related to the ability to develop and commercialize any one or more of Atticus’ product candidates successfully; risks related to the results of preclinical studies or clinical studies not being predictive of future results in connection with future studies; the risk that clinical study results will not be positive; risks related to the potential delay of planned clinical trials due to regulatory feedback or other developments; and risks related to Atticus’s collaborations not continuing or not being successful. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Atticus undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

