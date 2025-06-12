Live Whole Health #276: At your fingertips

Picture this: It has been a long day, and you are stuck in traffic and will probably miss your kid’s softball game. Feeling stressed just thinking about the situation? This is the kind of moment when stress takes over our bodies and wreaks havoc. But don’t stress! Quick relief is at your fingertips with these simple acupressure points!

Acupressure is a tool that you can use to help the energy in your body get “unstuck” when you are feeling sluggish or having pain or stress.

Acupressure is a form of massage that uses points on the body identified in Traditional East Asian Medicine (TEAM) as acupuncture points. According to TEAM concepts, acupuncture points are along meridians in the body where energy flows. At times, the energy flow gets blocked in the meridians leading to pain or other symptoms. By applying pressure to an acupuncture point, the blockage may loosen and begin to flow again.

Taking a moment to stop and apply gentle pressure to the areas taught in this video can help relieve stress and encourage free flow of energy through your body. And it feels good. Once you learn an acupressure routine, it is always available to you to use. All you need are your own hands. Self-care doesn’t have to take a long time, but the benefits of taking a break to help yourself are priceless.

When using acupressure, simply press or massage the acupressure point(s) for about 30 seconds. Use an amount of pressure that feels comfortable without being painful. The next time you experience stress, and you notice your heart rate increasing, consider doing these five acupressure points. You can use these acupressure points several times a day to help reduce stress.

This acupressure video is not intended to replace any medical treatment and should be used in conjunction with your regular care. If you are uncertain if this routine is good for you, talk with your health care provider before beginning.

Join Acupuncturist Erika Marie from the Kansas City VAMC for a chance to experience acupressure for stress relief.

Whole Health puts you in control of your life and health. Find the Whole Health offerings at your local VA online.