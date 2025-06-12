As part of the development of a long-term solution for the future of Taylor Bridge on Highway 97, the Ministry of Transportation and Transit is conducting geotechnical investigations on the north and south banks of Peace River near the bridge.

The work involves drilling cylindrical, steel piles into the ground and installing specialized monitoring instrumentation to gather critical geotechnical data. This information will inform the engineering requirements for the load capacity of future piles.

The contract for the delivery of pile-load tests is awarded to Hanna Infrastructure Ltd. at $3.6 million. Equipment is mobilizing to the sites, with the pile-load tests to be completed by August 2025.

Minimal traffic impacts are expected during the work. Some visual and noise impacts can be expected, with works occurring during daylight hours.

Taylor Bridge serves approximately 7,500 crossings of Peace River every day, with 30% being commercial-vehicle traffic. The bridge is an important connection in the provincial and national economies, with 20% of the province’s over-weight and over-width traffic travelling through the Peace region. The bridge is maintained for safety with ongoing maintenance throughout the year.

Learn More:

Updates about the project are available here: https://gov.bc.ca/taylorbridgecrossing