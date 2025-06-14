Submit Release
Daytime closures extended on Highway 1 between Sicamous, Salmon Arm

CANADA, June 14 - Drivers are advised that daytime closures of Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm, related to construction on the R.W. Bruhn bridge and approaches project, will continue through Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

This 10-day extension is to allow for additional rock-scaling work following the rockslide on June 5, 2025, west of the bridge. For the safety of both workers and the public, this work must be completed during full highway closures. Closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily from Monday, June 16, 2025, until Saturday, June 21, 2025, and again June 23-25, 2025.

These additional closures are necessary to reinforce the work completed last week, as well as reduce the risk of future rockslides in this area. Highway 1 remains safe for use outside closure periods.

During full closures, traffic will be directed to the alternate route via Highway 97A and 97B. Local traffic will be accommodated with the assistance of traffic-control personnel between downtown Sicamous and Old Sicamous Road/Old Spallumcheen Road.

The summer schedule will begin on June 26, 2025. At this time, no daytime full closures are planned during the summer 2025 months. Travellers are reminded to stay up to date on information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes.

For up-to-date traffic information, visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

Learn More:

For more information on the project, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation-projects/highway1-kamloops-alberta/rw-bruhn-bridge

