Dr. Bernard WH Jennings Appointed to Board of Foundation for Youth and Economic Development

Dr. Bernard WH Jennings joins FYED Board to expand youth justice, economic access, and equity programs across Miami-Dade.

This isn’t just about serving on another board, it’s about advancing a mission that aligns perfectly with my life’s work. FYED is building something that’s not just programmatic, but transformational.” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings

MIAMI-DADE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant development for Miami-Dade’s youth and economic future, Dr. Bernard WH Jennings — a renowned community advocate, author, educator, Florida Supreme Court certified mediator, and organizational strategist — has been officially appointed to the Board of Directors of the Foundation for Youth and Economic Development (FYED), the nonprofit partner of the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust (MDEAT).

This appointment signals a dynamic new chapter for FYED, a driving force behind some of the county’s most impactful youth and economic programs. It also underscores Dr. Jennings’ growing influence as a transformational leader in South Florida’s civic and economic development landscape.

A Leader Rooted in Service and Equity

Dr. Jennings is widely respected across Miami-Dade and beyond for his unwavering commitment to justice, education, and empowerment. With a career that spans decades, he has championed community-focused initiatives with the same rigor as he’s led educational institutions, policy boards, and civic causes. He is perhaps most widely known for his recent authorship of Ethan’s Good Dad Act, and his public policy work centering on responsible fatherhood, youth justice, and economic mobility.

As a seasoned trustee and consultant, Jennings has a deep understanding of board governance and strategic development. He brings with him an acute sensitivity to the needs of historically underserved communities — the very communities FYED and MDEAT aim to serve.

Strengthening the Mission of FYED and MDEAT

Established as the nonprofit arm of MDEAT, FYED supports transformative programming designed to empower residents of Miami-Dade’s Targeted Urban Areas (TUAs). FYED’s initiatives include:

• Teen Court & Youth Services — A restorative justice program with a recidivism rate under 4%, Teen Court has impacted over 4,000 youth in the past year alone.

• Career Pathways, Youth Summits, and Life Skills Training — Equipping students with the tools needed to thrive.

• Economic Development Division — Empowering local entrepreneurs through business grants and technical support.

• Housing Initiatives — Including first-time homebuyer assistance and forgivable rehabilitation loans.

• Research & Legislative Affairs — Conducting policy studies and driving equity-focused legislation like Florida’s 2024 Senate Bill 1814, which added protections for minors during custodial interrogations.

Dr. Jennings’ appointment comes at a time of strategic growth for the organization. FYED is currently supporting initiatives ranging from the Howard University Overtown Campus Feasibility Study to a county-wide economic equity scorecard and townhall series. With Jennings on board, FYED gains a leader who has walked the corridors of both community grassroots organizing and institutional influence.

A Visionary with Real-World Impact

Jennings’ role will include guiding FYED’s strategic direction, supporting expansion of the Teen Court model, strengthening advocacy in state and local government, and bolstering support for emerging entrepreneurs and homeowners. He will also help spearhead FYED’s policy and legislative advocacy around equity, economic access, and systemic reform.

His decades-long commitment to civic engagement makes him uniquely suited for this role. Dr. Jennings has consistently prioritized amplifying youth voices, bridging economic disparities, and connecting institutions with the people they serve.

“This isn’t just about serving on another board — it’s about advancing a mission that aligns perfectly with my life’s work,” said Dr. Jennings. “FYED is building something that’s not just programmatic, but transformational. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Looking Ahead

FYED Executive Director Terri P. Page and Board Chairman Vincent T. Brown, Esq., welcomed Jennings' appointment with great enthusiasm. In their joint statement, they praised his commitment to social equity, visionary leadership, and ability to mobilize communities for collective good.

“As we expand our programs and strategic priorities, we are excited to have Dr. Jennings’ voice and expertise helping to shape the path forward,” said Page.

An installation ceremony and meet-and-greet for new board members will be announced in the coming weeks.

With this appointment, Dr. Bernard WH Jennings continues to exemplify the kind of leadership Miami-Dade County needs — bold, informed, collaborative, and committed to building a future where every youth, entrepreneur, and family can thrive.

