Author and Master Fitness Trainer David Emerson Frost of Well Past Forty LLC Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- David Emerson Frost, a seasoned author, retired Navy Captain, and master fitness trainer, renowned for books like “Kaboomer” and “Strong to Save,” is proud to announce his latest literary contributions and the continuing growth of his Well Past Forty initiative. With a legacy rooted in service and a lineage tracing back to Ralph Waldo Emerson, Frost continues to inspire and educate audiences with his unique insights into health, wellness, and lifelong vitality.

David Emerson Frost is a name synonymous with resilience and expertise, combining a lifetime of diverse experiences. Known casually as “Frosty” or “Doc,” David embraces his Vermonter roots and the spirit of New England’s autumnal beauty. Born in Vermont but raised in New Jersey, Frost has carved a path marked by tenacity and dedication. Residing in San Diego since 1979, Frost’s professional journey includes serving as a naval officer and an influential educator.

Frost’s fascination with the power of the written word is deeply ingrained, influencing his transition from grading papers and crafting speeches for senior naval officers to becoming a successful author. He attributes his writing style to inspirations like Hemingway and Churchill to create a lasting legacy that honors his Emerson heritage.

Well Past Forty LLC: A Commitment to Lifelong Fitness and Learning

Founded in 2012, Well Past Forty, LLC embodies Frost’s mission to revolutionize wellness beyond middle age. His initiative has grown as a leader for publishing and professional services. Well Past Forty recognizes that thriving past forty is achievable with the right tools and mindset—a belief echoed throughout Frost’s literature and health practices.

Published Works: A Lifelong Journey

Frost’s books, “Kaboomer: Thriving and Striving into Your 90s” and “Strong to Save: Your Gen X Imperative to Die Harder and Later,” offer a roadmap for achieving excellence in personal health and vitality. His works resonate within the crowded health and wellness space by urging readers to embrace proactive health strategies over reactive sick care systems. Frost challenges conventional views on aging, encouraging readers to be functionally strong and self-reliant.

Fifty Years of Distinguished Service: Marquis Who’s Who Recognition

David Emerson Frost recently garnered recognition from Marquis Who’s Who for 50 years of dedicated service. This accolade underscores his life’s work as a guardian and teacher devoted to catalyzing positive change in others.

Educational Ventures: Empowering Minds Across Generations

Besides authoring books, Frost thrives as an adjunct professor at Point Loma Nazarene University, having taught at reputable institutions including the University of Redlands, National University, and the University of Phoenix. He believes in equipping students with invaluable skills in critical thinking, teamwork, and communication, reminding them of the power inherent in the written word.

Looking Forward: David Emerson Frost’s Vision for the Future

As Frost continues to create change through both written and spoken mediums, his message remains steadfast: promoting health, vitality, and an informed, self-sufficient populace. Frost’s ongoing literary works will focus on tackling issues affecting aging populations, advocating for a preventive approach to health.

Frost’s principles extend to broader societal challenges, as he stresses the importance of sustainable practices, smart health investments, and dietary mindfulness in combating prevalent issues such as obesity and lifestyle-related illnesses.

In the future, Frost plans to explore innovative perspectives on personal and societal empowerment, inviting readers to join a movement toward healthier, longer, and more meaningful lives—a movement encapsulated by his motto, “Keep America’s Health Span Unabated.”

About David Emerson Frost

David Emerson Frost is an acclaimed author, educator, and health advocate dedicated to cultivating lifelong wellness and innovative educational practices. As a Master’s rower, he has garnered multiple world champion medals. His books and initiatives capture a profound understanding of health and the human condition, encouraging individuals to rise above life’s challenges with fortitude and grace.

