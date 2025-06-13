June 12, 2025 – 2:46 p.m.

The GBI is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation at the request of the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is active and ongoing. Additional updates will follow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.