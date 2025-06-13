Mexican National pleads guilty to illegal reentry for third time

Jackson, MS – U.S. Border Patrol and federal partners in Mississippi announced that a Mexican national pleaded guilty this week to illegally reentering the United States following multiple prior deportations and felony convictions.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on or about March 17, 2025, U.S. Border Patrol Agents were conducting enforcement operations in Rankin County on Interstate 20. Agents conducted a vehicle stop and Luis Simon Acevedo-Rodriguez, 32, freely admitted to being a citizen of Mexico and to being present in the United States without the requisite permission. He was arrested and processed for removal.

Acevedo-Rodriguez’s fingerprints were scanned into DHS databases resulting in a computer match to his prior immigration records, including photographs. Acevedo-Rodriguez has been convicted three times in the Western District of Texas – once for improper entry by an alien and twice for illegal reentry by a deported or removed alien. He has been formally removed from the United States three times previously.

Acevedo-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to unlawful return of an alien removed after conviction of a felony. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8, 2025, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

“There are consequences for those who continue to disregard our nation’s laws. If you are in the United States illegally or are operating within the framework of an illegal smuggling operation, you will be caught, and consequences will be delivered,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Adam Calderon of the New Orleans Border Patrol Sector.

The U.S. Border Patrol investigated the case with assistance from the Rankin County Sherriff’s Office.

This case was investigated by the Mississippi Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) as part of Operation Take Back America. HSTFs, which were established by President Trump in Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, are joint operations led by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. Operation Take Back America is a nationwide federal initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).