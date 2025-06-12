Don't Let Aquatic Invasive Species Hitch a Ride!

CANADA, June 12 - Released on June 12, 2025

Lake? Check! Watercraft? Check! Friends and family? Check! But make sure no one else is coming along!

Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) can be accidentally spread through recreational activities such as boating and fishing. AIS refers to plants, fish, invertebrates, and diseases that are not natural in a particular area and negatively impact the environment, economy and society. Species such as zebra and quagga mussels can be impossible to eliminate once established and can cost millions of dollars to manage.

"Until October, look for inspection stations along highways and near waterbodies when you are crossing provincial and international borders," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "If you are transporting a watercraft and see an active inspection station, you must stop - it is the law!"

Since May, the ministry's inspection program has already intercepted three watercraft entering Saskatchewan that were infested with invasive mussels. So far, AIS such as zebra and quagga mussels have not been detected in our province's waterbodies and we are working hard to keep it that way.

You can avoid spreading AIS by knowing what to look for. A list of aquatic plants, fish and invertebrates classified as AIS is available at Aquatic Invasive Species | Invasive Species | Government of Saskatchewan.

Following the Clean, Drain and Dry guidelines for watercraft, trailers and equipment after each use is the best way to prevent the spread of harmful AIS in Saskatchewan and ensures these species are not transported or introduced to our waters. This includes kayaks, canoes and paddleboards.

"Every year, our watercraft inspection staff intercept various types of watercraft, from kayaks to sailboats, carrying invasive mussels," Keisig said. "We also decontaminate many watercraft coming into the province from high-risk areas that were not properly cleaned, drained or dried."

Let's do our part to make sure everyone (and everything) on the boat should be there! For more information about the watercraft inspection program, visit: Watercraft Inspection Program | Aquatic Invasive Species | Government of Saskatchewan.

-30-

For more information, contact: