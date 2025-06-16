AMERICAN SWISS FOUNDATION HOSTS 2025 LEADERSHIP SUMMIT IN RÜSCHLIKON, SWITZERLAND

Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter addresses the audience Ambassador Edward T. McMullen, Jr. introduces U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Ambassador Dr. Ralf Heckner delivers remarks

"The New Trump Administration: Opportunities and Challenges for U.S.–Swiss Relations"

RüSCHLIKON, SWITZERLAND, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 3–4, 2025, the American Swiss Foundation convened its annual Leadership Summit at the Swiss Re Centre for Global Dialogue, bringing together distinguished leaders from Switzerland and the United States to strengthen transatlantic ties and engage in high-level dialogue on pressing bilateral economic, political, and cultural issues.The Summit opened with pre-recorded keynote remarks by Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter, President of the Swiss Confederation, following a welcome by H.E. Dr. Ralf Heckner, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States, and the leadership of the American Swiss Foundation.“The American Swiss Foundation is proud to serve as a bridge between two nations united by a deep commitment to democratic values, innovation, and the rule of law,” said Robert J. Giuffra, Jr., Chair of the American Swiss Foundation. “This year’s Summit demonstrated the power of open, high-level dialogue in strengthening the bilateral relationship and reaffirmed the shared purpose that drives our transatlantic partnership.”Over the course of two days, participants explored U.S.–Swiss economic engagement and innovation in health and infrastructure, strategic insights on defense and security policy, the future of artificial intelligence and quantum computing, the role of U.S. tech giants in Switzerland’s innovation ecosystem, and cultural diplomacy and institutional collaboration between the two nations.A major highlight of the program was a keynote address by The Honorable Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, introduced by Ambassador Edward T. McMullen, Jr., Vice Chair of the American Swiss Foundation.“In today’s uncertain world, the U.S.–Swiss relationship stands as a model of principled cooperation,” said Ambassador McMullen. “This year’s Summit brought into sharp focus the strategic alignment between our nations—from economic resilience and technological leadership to shared commitments on global security and democratic governance.”Secretary Bessent addressed the evolving global financial landscape and underscored the strategic importance of U.S.–Swiss economic collaboration in his remarks.The Summit also featured a timely conversation between State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda, who leads Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, and Ambassador Edward T. McMullen, Jr. (YL 1995), moderated by Bloomberg TV Correspondent Annmarie Hordern (YL 2025).On the second day, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, Vice President of the Swiss Confederation and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research, delivered keynote remarks and joined a conversation on Switzerland’s political and diplomatic engagement with the United States.“The Summit served as a strategic touchpoint for aligning U.S. and Swiss perspectives in an era of transformation,” said Markus U. Diethelm, Chair of the Swiss Advisory Council and Co-Chair of the American Swiss Foundation. “What sets this gathering—and ultimately the American Swiss Foundation—apart is its ability to connect decision-makers across generations, not simply to exchange views, but to help shape the next chapter of transatlantic cooperation.”The Summit concluded with a forward-looking session, “One ASF: Our ASF – The Alumni Engine Behind ASF’s Next Chapter,” celebrating the impact of the ASF Young Leaders alumni network in shaping the Foundation’s future.***About the American Swiss FoundationFounded in 1945 in response to World War II, the American Swiss Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders. Toward the end of the 20th century, two former U.S. Ambassadors to Switzerland—Shelby Cullom Davis and Faith Whittlesey—ushered in a new era for the organization, transforming it from a primarily social association to one focused on nurturing and investing in the next generation of leaders.In 1975, Ambassador Davis assumed an active leadership role with the Foundation. He served as chairman and president until 1989, and as honorary chairman until his passing in 1994. In 1989, Ambassador Whittlesey became chairman and president of the Foundation and launched its flagship program, the Young Leaders Conference.Today, alumni of the conference number more than 1,500 leaders who shape the futures of the two countries, including members of U.S. Congress and Swiss parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and business executives, media professionals, and public policy experts. The American Swiss Foundation’s mission is to connect and engage Swiss and American leaders through inspirational programs to strengthen the shared values of liberty, the rule of law, and free enterprise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.