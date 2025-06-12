Governor Abbott Surges Texas National Guard, DPS Ahead Of Planned Anti-ICE Protests

TEXAS, June 12 - June 12, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Thousands Of Soldiers, Troopers Deployed Across Texas To Maintain Law And Order

Governor Greg Abbott today surged Texas National Guard soldiers and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers ahead of planned anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests across Texas over the weekend to protect innocent Texans and property.



“Peaceful protests are part of the fabric of our nation, but Texas will not tolerate the lawlessness we have seen in Los Angeles in response to President Donald Trump’s enforcement of immigration law,” said Governor Abbott. “Today, I deployed over 2,000 Texas DPS troopers and over 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers across the state to assist local law enforcement response to these protests and to maintain law and order. Anyone engaging in acts of violence or damaging property will be arrested and held accountable to the full extent of the law. Don't mess with Texas — and don't mess with Texas law enforcement.”



At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state law enforcement and military personnel and resources have been deployed to support local law enforcement in preparation for nationwide, anti-ICE protests over the weekend:



Texas Department of Public Safety: more than 2,000 DPS troopers, including Special Agents and Texas Rangers, are deployed to respond to potential criminal or violent activity at these protests and to maintain law and order across Texas, in addition to thousands of DPS troopers already stationed throughout the state.



Texas Military Department: more than 5,000 Texas National Guard soldiers are strategically positioned to bolster state and local law enforcement response to any criminal activity.

