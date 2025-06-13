UFC Analyst Making Film Directing Debut

Din Thomas

UFC analyst, Din Thomas broadens his horizons in directorial debut.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Din Thomas, better known as a fight analyst for ESPN and the UFC, and as a co-star along side Matt Serra on the popular Youtube show, Dana White: Looking For A Fight is set to make his directorial debut on a short film he wrote called 'Flowers'.The film is about a young female, played by Celines Esteves, who struggles to manage the relationships with the most important men in her life.Esteves, a New York based actress co-starred with Danny Devito in, 'Discord: The Movie' and with Shanola Hampton on the NBC show 'Found'.Also starring in 'Flowers' is Richie Cerda ('New York State Of Mind Movie' and 'The Lost Interview'). Cerda and Thomas have worked together in the past on 'Sandbox Memories' and 'Brotherhood'. Cerda directed Thomas alongside UFC legends Yves Edwards and Rashad Evans in the controversial short film, Brotherhood. Brotherhood was selected for the BAFTA qualifying British Urban Film Festival, making a UK premiere in October of 2024. Brotherhood also won Best Short Film, and Thomas won Best Actor at the Newark Film Festival in Newark, Delaware.'Flowers' begins filming in August in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is expecting an early 2026 release.

