Karate Combat Sets Stage in Salt Lake City

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than one week removed from the UFC's annual summer showcase in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Light Heavyweight Champion, Alex Pereira successfully defended his title, for a third time, against a very brave and dangerous, Khalil Roundtree Jr., Karate Combat looks to keep the momentum rolling. This time we will see another Pereira, Alex's little sister, Aline making her KC debut inside the Pit with hopes to dazzle the Salt Lake City crowd just as her brother did the week before. Aline Pereira boasts a 6-2 professional kickboxing record will take on Ireland's Dee Begley, also making her Karate Combat debut.The main event will see UFC veteran, Omar Morales put his undefeated KC record of 2-0 on the line as he looks to stop the younger and also undefeated KC fighter, Alejandro Brugal. Morales, the more seasoned fighter initially earned a spot in the UFC after finishing Harvey Park with a series of leg kicks and punches on Dana White's Contender Series. Brugal, has yet to need the judges inside the Pit after TKO'ing both of his opponents before the final bell.In what has the potential to be "Fight of the Night", UFC veteran Markus "Maluko" Perez (14-6 MMA) will welcome Russian striker, M-1 Global and PFL veteran, Artur Alibulatov (23-4 MMA) to the Pit. Perez made his Karate Combat debut back in May at KC46 with a unanimous decision victory over Bam Morris. Prior to that Perez dabbled in bareknuckle MMA and boxing which includes a knockout victory over MMA veteran Joe Riggs at Gamebred Boxing 4. Alibulatov has fought in some of the toughest organizations in the world and claims a 65% TKO rate in his victories.The Pit Submission Series is back with some very exciting grappling matches. Vagner Rocha will take on Calon Sabino. AJ Agazarm will face Piter Frank. Paulo Miyao is set to square off against Pablo Mantovani inside the Pit.This is Karate Combat's first event since KC49 in Singapore, in which KC President, Asim Zaidi declared a promotional war against OneFC. KC50 will take place at the Salt Palace Convention Center - Hall E on Friday October 11th. Doors open at 4:30pm MDT/ Fights begin at 5pm MDT. Watch online on UFC Fight Pass or on social media platforms, for free, including Facebook and Youtube starting at 7pm EST.

