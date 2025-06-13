Nextera Healthcare Brings Personalized, 24/7 Direct Primary Care to Colorado Families and Businesses

Dr. Kristen Kammerer and Dr. Jason Lindsey deliver highly personalized care at Nextera Healthcare’s DPC clinics in Colorado.

New Clinic Model Ensures Prompt Access to Physician Care for Patients and Employers

Nextera has been a life-changer for our employees. Same-day access, transparent pricing, and a proactive approach keeps our team healthy and out of urgent care.” — Ben Veltien, President, V&S Molding Inc.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As traditional healthcare systems struggle with growing demand, Nextera Healthcare continues to redefine the patient experience across Colorado with its membership-based Direct Primary Care (DPC) model—delivering same or next-day appointments, longer visits, 24/7 access to physicians, and no insurance hassles.Nextera’s clinic in Longmont, CO is part of the company’s ongoing expansion of practices focused on convenience, personal connection, and preventive care. Members pay a flat monthly fee that covers in-person and virtual visits, exams, and comprehensive primary care services, from acute illnesses and chronic condition management to mental health and lifestyle guidance.A Valued Option for Local EmployersNextera is popular among small business owners seeking more affordable, meaningful healthcare options for their teams. Ben Veltien, President of V&S Molding Inc., a privately owned business based in Dacono, enrolled his entire staff in Nextera’s DPC program back in 2018.“It’s been a life-changer for our employees,” he says. “Same-day access, transparent pricing, and a proactive approach keeps our team healthy and out of urgent care. We cover 75% of the cost and our employees love it. I’ll never go back to traditional insurance again.”Nextera Physicians Deliver a Different Kind of CarePediatrician Dr. Kristen Kammerer, a U.S. Air Force veteran and mother of two, brings both medical expertise and real-world parenting experience to her patients. She values thorough, unrushed, personalized visits that allow the doctor-patient-family relationship to flourish.“The Direct Primary Care model gives me the time to really listen to families,” says Dr. Kammerer. “Parents don’t need to prioritize which issues to address as they would with a traditional 10-minute appointment. We have ample opportunity to talk about everything that makes each child unique and amazing—development, sleep, nutrition, school, family history, emotional well-being—and help them be happy and healthy.”She understands how difficult it can be for new parents to navigate common concerns like diaper rashes or feeding questions, or worry about odd breathing or constant crying. “Many times, a quick conversation or note might be all that’s needed to avoid an anxious night or a stressful trip to the ER,” says Dr. Kammerer.She is proud to be one of just a few dedicated pediatricians practicing independently in Longmont: “Families here are active, busy, hard-working, and deserve fast, comprehensive care. DPC makes that possible.”Family medicine physician Dr. Jason Lindsey, DO, emphasizes a holistic approach to care, focusing on the connection between body, mind and spirit. He is trained in both conventional medicine and osteopathic manipulative treatment, a hands-on technique used to diagnose, treat, and prevent illnesses by improving overall body function. His goal is to help patients heal quickly when sick, and thrive every day.“At Nextera, the ability to connect with patients outside of regular hours—whether it’s by phone, app, or telehealth—makes a huge difference,” says Dr. Lindsey. “It gives families peace of mind knowing we are always there to provide guidance and support when most needed.”Nextera Healthcare’s monthly membership includes:• Unlimited office and virtual visits• Preventive and acute care• Chronic disease management• Weight and allergy management• Mental health support• School, sports, and workplace physicals• Discounted labs and imagingDrs. Kammerer and Lindsey are currently accepting new patients. Individuals and families can enroll by calling (303) 501-2600. Employers can contact Nathan Houghton at (719) 653-9333 to learn about offering DPC at their business.Clinic Locations: 205 S. Main Street, Longmont, CO; 4943 State Hwy 52, Frederick, CO; and 4790 Table Mesa Drive, Boulder, CO.About Nextera Healthcare. Founded in 2009, Nextera Healthcare is a pioneer in the Direct Primary Care model with a growing network of almost 200 clinics in 25 states. By removing insurance barriers, Nextera empowers patients with better access to care and stronger doctor-patient relationships.

