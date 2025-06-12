CA Supreme Court OKs Limited Licenses for Some Who Failed February 2025 Bar Exam

(Subscription required) In a unanimous order, the seven justices authorized "first-time registrants"—those who had enrolled to take California's licensing exam for the first time in Februrary—to practice under supervision through 2027 or until they pass a future exam, whichever comes first.

