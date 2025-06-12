Submit Release
No major weekend freeway closures scheduled in Phoenix area

PHOENIX – No major closures are scheduled this weekend (June 13-16) for improvement projects along Phoenix-area freeways, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers should always focus on safety. That includes using seat belts, avoiding distractions and staying alert in existing work zones, keeping speeds under control and never driving while impaired.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. 

Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511. 

 

