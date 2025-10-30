Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 31-Nov. 3)

PHOENIX – Freeway improvement projects will require one closure this weekend (Oct. 31-Nov. 3), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Shea Boulevard and Princess Drive/Pima Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 3) for widening project. Northbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Via de Ventura and 90th Street closed. Detour: Consider alternate routes including westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to northbound State Route 51 to reach Loop 101. Traffic exiting northbound Loop 101 at Shea Boulevard can travel west to northbound Scottsdale Road.

Eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) Gilbert Road on-ramp closed from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday (Nov. 2) for widening project. Detour: Drivers can enter eastbound Loop 202 at Cooper or Lindsay roads.

Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

Most improvement projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.

Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.