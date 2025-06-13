Actress JESSICA LIA BERRY Revives Acclaimed One-Woman Show Unveiling 'I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL' at 2025 Hollywood Fringe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress-writer Jessica Lia Berry has revived and revitalized her darkly comedic millennial coming-of-age journey with her one-woman show, I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL, premiering on June 23rd and 28th as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025.Berry originally brought her highly rated solo show, I’m Just Not That Girl, to the Hollywood Fringe Festival back in 2023. Now two years later, she is returning with this exploration of modern womanhood through the lens of a resilient millennial, facing life’s curveballs with humor and grit.Loosely based on her own life, I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL follows a woman who moves from New York to Los Angeles with her boyfriend – only to get dumped shortly after. For the first time, she’s navigating life on her own, one hilarious downward spiral at a time with bad decisions, old flings, a maybe-pregnancy, an identity crisis, a fake engagement, and a lot of therapy she should’ve gone to earlier. This is a true growth story – only more educational covering threesome etiquette, broke boys, toxic boys, aging as a woman, and of course, red flags. Welcome to LA!The show delivers anecdotal LA girl stories that you only catch glimpses of through “overheard” conversations in LA. To help her develop this riotous, heartfelt rollercoaster, Berry turned to veteran showrunner-writer Bennie Richburg Jr. (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show). And to direct, she brought in powerhouse producer Lauren Downey (Wish I Was Here, Deepwater Horizon, Patriots Day).“The experience of living in LA is like no other. At times, it feels completely surreal—truly art imitating life—and I’m capturing it all with my pen,” explains Berry.Berry will be taking I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL to New York City later this fall and is currently developing a TV series based on the show.Coming this summer, audiences can also see Berry starring in the new-wave Blaxploitation short film, Mz. Berry, about a woman out for revenge after getting dupped by an ex-lover -- again.A multifaceted artist hailing from Philadelphia, Berry has a deep commitment to portraying raw, authentic characters. Her passion as an actress and solo performer lies in storytelling that not only entertains but also sparks reflection, aiming to elevate narratives that resonate on a human level. She began performing at a young age and trained at the Wilma Theater. Encouraged to explore film, she studied with Mike Lemon Casting and quickly booked her first TV role in the CBS drama series Hack, starring David Morse. Berry attended Fordham University, earning a degree in Theatre while also competing as a collegiate track and field athlete. After graduation, Berry took time to live abroad in Spain before making the leap to Los Angeles.Since then, Berry has appeared notably in several projects, including recurring as Giselle on the New York Times Bestselling Author Zane’s television series Zane’s The Jump Off, as well as alongside Still Gin frontmen Snoop Dog and Dr Dre in the short, A Toast between Legends, directed by Dave Meyers.“I’M STILL NOT THAT GIRL”Hollywood Fringe Festival 2025Date/Time: Monday, June 23rd at TIME and Saturday, June 28th at TIMELocation: Madnani Theater - 6760 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038For More Information: www.HollywoodFringe.com Follow JESSICA LIA BERRY on Instagram: @jessica_lia // TikTok: @jessicaliaberry

