Montessori Reggio Academy Expands in Katy, Texas

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families in Katy now have access to one of Texas’ premier early education experiences, as Montessori Reggio Academy (MRA) announces open enrollment at its newly expanded Katy campus. Located in one of the fastest-growing communities in the Houston area, the Katy campus offers a dynamic and innovative environment designed to nurture confident, creative, and globally minded learners from infancy through six years old.This exciting expansion is part of MRA’s broader growth, which also includes the ongoing development of its flagship campus in Sugar Land—further reinforcing the academy’s leadership in private early childhood education across the region.The Katy campus is purposefully designed to reflect the school’s child-centered philosophy, featuring Montessori and Reggio Emilia -inspired classrooms, vibrant outdoor learning environments, and an interactive Discovery Lab that brings curiosity to life. With a global curriculum and emphasis on independence, creativity, and early academic foundations, the Katy location has already earned distinction—winning 1st Place as Best Daycare and 2nd Place as Best Private School in the annual Best of Katy awards - 2025 edition.For Katy-area families seeking a nurturing, high-quality early education experience, MRA offers the perfect environment to support each child’s potential.While the Katy campus brings Montessori Reggio Academy’s renowned approach to a growing new community, its foundation remains deeply rooted in Sugar Land—home to the school’s flagship location. The Sugar Land campus has long been recognized for its educational excellence, trusted leadership, and strong family partnerships, serving preschool and elementary students with distinction.Now undergoing its own expansion, the Sugar Land campus continues to lead the way in private early education. With the opening of the Katy location, families in both communities can now experience the same high standard of care and learning that has defined Montessori Reggio Academy for years.Montessori Reggio Academy is proud to be the first school in Texas to offer the Cambridge Early Years Curriculum, a globally recognized program that blends seamlessly with the school’s Montessori and Reggio Emilia foundations. MRA is committed to nurturing the whole child: socially, emotionally, academically, and creatively while fostering lifelong learners prepared for the world ahead.With campuses in Sugar Land and Katy, MRA continues to lead as Texas’ premier private early education provider.To learn more or begin your child’s enrollment journey, visit www.montessorireggioacademy.com Locations:- Katy Campus: 20318 Franz Rd., Katy, TX 77493- Sugar Land Campus: 2600 Cordes Dr., Suite D, Sugar Land, TX 77479For admissions inquiries, schedule a tour on our website or contact us by phone (346) 271-8805.

