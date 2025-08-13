Montessori Reggio Academy Opens New Sugar Land Campus and Marks Major Milestones

MRA Human Resources & Administration Manager, Ms. Latifa Boujabha, MRA Principal of Sugar Land Campus, Ms. Breanna Treviño, and MRA Head of Education & Curriculum, Ms. Brittney Griffin, at the Cambridge Early Years Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony. MRA Principal of Sugar Land, Ms. Breanna Treviño holding the third recognition for Houston's Chronicle Best of Best Awards

Montessori Reggio Academy opens its Cambridge International Early Years Center in Sugar Land, TX, and celebrates Houston Chronicle’s Best of Best awards.

These awards reflect our commitment to excellence and our passion for child-centered education. They honor the extraordinary work of our teachers, team, and the trust families place in us every day.” — Breanna Treviño

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Montessori Reggio Academy is proud to announce the opening of its newest campus, the Cambridge Early Years Center, at 16103 Lexington Blvd., in Sugar Land. Families, staff, and community members gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce to celebrate this exciting new addition to the school’s growing network."This campus represents more than growth, it symbolizes our ongoing promise to nurture curious minds and foster independent thinkers," said Breanna Treviño, Head of School at Montessori Reggio Academy of Sugar Land. “This space was designed with intention. Every element supports the unique developmental needs of young children, encouraging them to explore, wonder, and grow. We are thrilled to welcome families into a place where learning comes to life.”The Cambridge Early Years Campus is tailored to children ages 3 to 6 and follows the globally recognized Cambridge International Early Years framework. This curriculum emphasizes creativity, critical thinking, and global academic foundations through the Academy’s signature blend of the Montessori and Reggio Emilia philosophies. The campus expands MRA's ability to offer high-quality early childhood education while deepening its connection to families in the Sugar Land community.In addition to the grand opening, Montessori Reggio Academy is celebrating a major achievement across all campus locations. For the third consecutive year, the school was honored in the Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best (BOTB) Awards, earning titles of Best Private School, Best Early Childhood Education, and (for the first time) Best Summer Camp."These awards reflect our commitment to excellence and our passion for child-centered education," said Treviño. “They honor the extraordinary work of our teachers, our leadership team, and the trust families place in us every day. We’re deeply grateful for this recognition.”For the first time since opening its doors, Montessori Reggio Academy of Katy proudly joins the celebration as part of the BOTB award-winning MRA family, bringing the title of Best in Houston to the Katy community.“We’re honored to be recognized alongside our Sugar Land MRA family and to celebrate this exciting achievement together,” said Alma Matthews, Head of School at Montessori Reggio Academy of Katy. “It’s a proud moment for all of us, and we’re thrilled to provide Katy families with the same award-winning care and education that defines Montessori Reggio Academy as the Best in Houston.”Montessori Reggio Academy now proudly serves families across multiple campuses:MRA Sugar LandPreschool: 2600 Cordes Dr. Ste D, Sugar Land, TX 77479Elementary: 2555 Cordes Dr., Sugar Land, TX 77479Cambridge Early Years Center: 16103 Lexington Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479MRA KatyPreschool: 20318 Franz Rd., Katy, TX 77449To learn more or schedule a tour, visit www.montessorireggioacademy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.