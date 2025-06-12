(Webinar) Go Global with Grant Funding: The 2026 Compass Grant Briefing

Export Delaware is proud to introduce the 2026 Compass Grant Program, offering up to $10,000 to help Delaware small businesses grow internationally.

Join us for a free, one-hour webinar where you’ll discover:

If your business qualifies for funding, and what activities are eligible

How to submit a strong application

What’s new at Export Delaware and the 2026 grant cycle

Insights from our new program director, David Máthé

How you can use the grant to fund services from the U.S. Department of Commerce

Success stories from past Compass Grant awardees

Early access to the grant application—exclusively for webinar attendees

Important deadlines and how to get started

Meet the New Director: David Máthé

Get to know David Máthé, our newly appointed program director. With deep expertise in international business strategy, David will share a behind-the-scenes look at how the program is evolving and how to make your application stand out.

What’s New at Export Delaware

Whether you’ve participated in past business trips or are new to the program, you’ll want to hear the latest updates from Export Delaware. We’ll preview services, grant support, upcoming travel opportunities, and more that can help take your global strategy to the next level.

Get Inspired by Real Success

Hear directly from Delaware companies that have benefited from Compass Grant funding and used the program to enter new global markets, build partnerships, and increase exports. Iwona Evans, Owner and CEO of Aqua Science, and Stephan Zweidler, Partner and Director of Technical Sales and Marketing of Accudyne Systems, will share how they have used the Compass Grant to support exciting business development trips and initiatives and how it has helped grow their export sales.

Bonus for Attendees

All webinar participants will receive early access to the 2026 Compass Grant application, giving your business a head start before the official opening on July 1.

Who Should Attend?

Delaware-based small businesses

First-time applicants and returning awardees

Companies ready to explore international growth or reconnect with Export Delaware

Spots are limited. Register today to receive your webinar link and gain early access.