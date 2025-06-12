(Webinar) Go Global with Grant Funding: The 2026 Compass Grant Briefing
Export Delaware is proud to introduce the 2026 Compass Grant Program, offering up to $10,000 to help Delaware small businesses grow internationally.
Join us for a free, one-hour webinar where you’ll discover:
- If your business qualifies for funding, and what activities are eligible
- How to submit a strong application
- What’s new at Export Delaware and the 2026 grant cycle
- Insights from our new program director, David Máthé
- How you can use the grant to fund services from the U.S. Department of Commerce
- Success stories from past Compass Grant awardees
- Early access to the grant application—exclusively for webinar attendees
- Important deadlines and how to get started
Meet the New Director: David Máthé
Get to know David Máthé, our newly appointed program director. With deep expertise in international business strategy, David will share a behind-the-scenes look at how the program is evolving and how to make your application stand out.
What’s New at Export Delaware
Whether you’ve participated in past business trips or are new to the program, you’ll want to hear the latest updates from Export Delaware. We’ll preview services, grant support, upcoming travel opportunities, and more that can help take your global strategy to the next level.
Get Inspired by Real Success
Hear directly from Delaware companies that have benefited from Compass Grant funding and used the program to enter new global markets, build partnerships, and increase exports. Iwona Evans, Owner and CEO of Aqua Science, and Stephan Zweidler, Partner and Director of Technical Sales and Marketing of Accudyne Systems, will share how they have used the Compass Grant to support exciting business development trips and initiatives and how it has helped grow their export sales.
Bonus for Attendees
All webinar participants will receive early access to the 2026 Compass Grant application, giving your business a head start before the official opening on July 1.
Who Should Attend?
- Delaware-based small businesses
- First-time applicants and returning awardees
- Companies ready to explore international growth or reconnect with Export Delaware
Spots are limited. Register today to receive your webinar link and gain early access.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.