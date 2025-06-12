Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,089 in the last 365 days.

(Webinar) Go Global with Grant Funding: The 2026 Compass Grant Briefing

2026 Compass Grant Briefing

Export Delaware is proud to introduce the 2026 Compass Grant Program, offering up to $10,000 to help Delaware small businesses grow internationally.

 

Join us for a free, one-hour webinar where you’ll discover:

  • If your business qualifies for funding, and what activities are eligible
  • How to submit a strong application
  • What’s new at Export Delaware and the 2026 grant cycle
  • Insights from our new program director, David Máthé
  • How you can use the grant to fund services from the U.S. Department of Commerce
  • Success stories from past Compass Grant awardees
  • Early access to the grant application—exclusively for webinar attendees
  • Important deadlines and how to get started

 

Meet the New Director: David Máthé

Get to know David Máthé, our newly appointed program director. With deep expertise in international business strategy, David will share a behind-the-scenes look at how the program is evolving and how to make your application stand out.

 

What’s New at Export Delaware

Whether you’ve participated in past business trips or are new to the program, you’ll want to hear the latest updates from Export Delaware. We’ll preview services, grant support, upcoming travel opportunities, and more that can help take your global strategy to the next level.

 

Get Inspired by Real Success

Hear directly from Delaware companies that have benefited from Compass Grant funding and used the program to enter new global markets, build partnerships, and increase exports. Iwona Evans, Owner and CEO of Aqua Science, and Stephan Zweidler, Partner and Director of Technical Sales and Marketing of Accudyne Systems, will share how they have used the Compass Grant to support exciting business development trips and initiatives and how it has helped grow their export sales.

 

Bonus for Attendees

All webinar participants will receive early access to the 2026 Compass Grant application, giving your business a head start before the official opening on July 1.

 

Who Should Attend?

  • Delaware-based small businesses
  • First-time applicants and returning awardees
  • Companies ready to explore international growth or reconnect with Export Delaware

Spots are limited. Register today to receive your webinar link and gain early access.

 


Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

(Webinar) Go Global with Grant Funding: The 2026 Compass Grant Briefing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more