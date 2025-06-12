W. R. MEADOWS ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF FRANK BIFERO TO VICE PRESIDENT OF MANUFACTURING

This promotion reflects our confidence in his ability to lead our manufacturing division into its next phase of development. We look forward to his continued impact on our operations.” — Matthew Price, President of W. R. MEADOWS

HAMPSHIRE, IL, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- W. R. MEADOWS is proud to announce the promotion of Frank Bifero to Vice President of Manufacturing. Since joining the company in 2022, Frank has demonstrated a deep commitment to operational excellence, quality, and innovation, earning recognition throughout the organization for his leadership and results-driven approach.Frank began his tenure at W. R. MEADOWS as Plant Manager before being promoted to Director of Manufacturing. In these roles, he successfully led strategic initiatives to improve efficiency, enhance safety, and maintain product integrity, especially at the company’s Illinois facility. He also established a new engineering department that supports operations across the company’s 11 manufacturing plants and warehouses in North America and Canada.As Vice President of Manufacturing, Frank will oversee operational strategy across all plants, focusing on driving continuous improvement, aligning manufacturing with sales goals, and supporting the launch of new products. He will also direct engineering group priorities to optimize processes and support companywide growth.“Frank’s leadership and engineering acumen have been vital to our progress over the past few years,” said Matthew Price, President of W. R. MEADOWS. “This promotion reflects our confidence in his ability to lead our manufacturing division into its next phase of development. We look forward to his continued impact on our operations.”Frank holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an MBA from DePaul University. His strong technical background, paired with a collaborative leadership style, will be instrumental as W. R. MEADOWS continues to expand its capabilities in the construction materials industry.Founded in 1926, W. R. MEADOWS is a family-owned manufacturer specializing in high-performance construction products. The company’s extensive product line includes air barriers, waterproofing solutions, joint sealants, vapor barriers, and concrete curing and sealing products. For more information, visit www.wrmeadows.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.