Six times Trump didn’t take over a state guard

PHOTO: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images After the murder of George Floyd, demonstrations broke out throughout the country, beginning in Minneapolis. More than 9,000 demonstrations reportedly took place after Floyd’s murder, and dozens of deaths were reported. These demonstrations included a long-term unlawful assembly in Portland, Oregon. Multiple governors, including Governor Newsom, activated their state guards, while some did not, and Trump didn’t unilaterally take over any state guard. 5. Kenosha, Wisconsin (2020)

