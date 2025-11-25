California issues update to reaffirm that vaccines are not linked to autism

West Coast Health Alliance statement

The West Coast Health Alliance continues to strongly recommend vaccines to protect our children, noting that rigorous research of millions of people in multiple countries over decades provides high quality evidence that vaccines are not linked to autism. The Alliance is deeply concerned about inaccurate claims to the contrary recently posted on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental condition with multiple contributing genetic and environmental factors. Suggesting it stems from any single cause, such as vaccination, misleads families who deserve accurate guidance. It is not only a disservice to families seeking clarity about vaccines but also potentially harmful to autistic individuals and their families.

Vaccines are thoroughly tested and remain one of the most important tools for preventing infectious diseases. Public health guidance on immunization must be grounded in credible, evidence-based science to help parents and caregivers who may be receiving conflicting or inaccurate messages about immunization.

The Alliance encourages families to seek information from trusted health care providers and reputable medical organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.

CDC’s dismantling

Since its founding, the CDC has been central to preventing diseases and protecting Americans from health threats. But recent leadership changes, reduced transparency, and the sidelining of long-trusted advisory bodies have impaired the agency’s capacity to prepare the nation for the respiratory virus season and other public health challenges. In a vacuum of clear, evidence-based vaccine guidance, manufacturers lack reliable information to plan production, health care providers struggle to provide consistent plans of care, and families face uncertainty about access and coverage. For years, scientists have researched the potential links between autism and vaccines and for years scientists have found no evidence that vaccines are linked to autism.

In June, California, Oregon, and Washington condemned Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s removal of all 17 members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The Alliance is committed to science-driven decision-making and will continue to provide clear, evidence-based guidance to people living in its states, look to scientific experts in trusted medical professional organizations for recommendations, and work with public health leaders across the country to ensure all Americans are protected.

The absence of consistent, science-based federal leadership poses a direct threat to our nation’s health security. President Trump failed in his first term to keep America safe from communicable diseases and his new CDC is failing to give safe scientific guidance in his second. Measles infections have even reached new highs under the Trump Administration since America eradicated the disease in 2000. To protect the health of our communities, the Alliance will continue to ensure that our public health strategies are based on the best available science.

Details about the Alliance

The West Coast Health Alliance was recently formed by California, Oregon, Washington, and Hawaii to ensure that public health recommendations are guided by safety, efficacy, transparency, access, and trust. The Alliance will help safeguard scientific expertise by ensuring that public health policies in member states are informed by trusted scientists, clinicians, and other public health leaders.

Through this partnership, the four states will coordinate health guidelines by aligning immunization recommendations informed by respected national medical organizations, allowing all people in the United States to receive consistent, science-based recommendations they can rely on — regardless of shifting federal actions.