Governor Newsom announces judicial appointments 11.24.2025

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced his appointment of six Superior Court Judges: one in Kings County, one in Los Angeles County, one in Orange County, one in Santa Clara County, one in Shasta County, one in Sutter County.

Kings Superior Court

Rise Donlon, of Tulare County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Kings County Superior Court. Donlon has served as a Court Commissioner at the Kings County Superior Court since 2024. She has served in several positions at the Kings County Office of the County Counsel, including as Assistant County Counsel from 2023 to 2024 and Deputy County Counsel from 2013 to 2023. Donlon was the owner of Donlon Law Firm from 2003 to 2013. She worked as an Associate at Fleer & Daugherty from 1999 to 2003. Donlon worked as an Associate at Haskell & Goodman from 1998 to 1999. She received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of Law, San Francisco. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Valerie R. Chrissakis. Donlon is a Democrat.



Los Angeles Superior Court

Karine Mkrtchyan, of Los Angeles County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Mkrtchyan has served as a Court Commissioner at the Los Angeles Superior Court since 2023. She worked as a Partner at Fraser, Watson & Croutch from 2018 to 2023 and as an Associate from 2011 to 2018. She was an Associate at Lynberg & Watkins in 2010 and an Associate at Maranga & Morgenstern from 2009 to 2010. Mkrtchyan received a Juris Doctor degree from Southwestern Law School. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Fumiko H. Wasserman. Mkrtchyan is a Democrat.

Orange Superior Court

Robert Flory, of Orange County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Orange County Superior Court. Flory has served as a Court Commissioner on that court since 2025. He was a Senior Deputy Public Defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office from 2006 to 2025. Flory worked as a Senior Civil Litigator at Bollington & Ochoa from 2004 to 2006. He was a Partner at Beck, Flory & Sirna from 2000 to 2004. Flory worked as an Associate for Varner, Saleson & Dobler from 1997 to 2000 and as an Associate at Bollington & Ochoa from 1994 to 1997. Flory received a Juris Doctor degree from Whittier College School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Paul Minerich. Flory is a Democrat.

Santa Clara Superior Court

Ralph Robles, of Santa Clara County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Santa Clara County Superior Court. Robles has served as a Court Commissioner at the Santa Clara County Superior Court since 2025. He was the owner of the Law Office of Ralph Robles from 2013 to 2025. Robles received a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mary E. Arand. Robles is a Democrat.

Shasta Superior Court

Patrick Deedon, of Shasta County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Shasta County Superior Court. Deedon has been a Partner at Maire & Deedon since 2013 where he also worked as an Associate from 2006 to 2013. Deedon received a Juris Doctor degree from Cal Northern School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Stephen H. Baker. Deedon is registered without party preference.

Sutter Superior Court

Tahmina Morrow, of Colusa County, has been appointed to serve as a Judge in the Sutter County Superior Court. Morrow has served as Chief Deputy County Counsel at the Yuba County Counsel’s Office since 2022. She worked as a Senior Associate at Sims, Lawrence & Broghammer from 2014 to 2022. Morrow worked as an Attorney for Borton Petrini from 2013 to 2014 and as an Attorney for the Law Offices of Christian Schank & Associates from 2012 to 2013. Morrow received a Juris Doctor degree from McGeorge School of Law. She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Laura J. Davis. Morrow is a Democrat.