Michael Pane Achieves Verified Agent Status On Agent Review, A Third Party Verification Platform for Insurance Agents

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Pane of Victor New York has proudly earned Verified Agent status on Agent Review the premier platform dedicated to enhancing consumer insurance education and reinforcing agent credibility. “I’m excited to receive Verified Agent status and to be part of what Agent Review is doing,” said Michael Pane Owner of The Pane Agency, LLC “The platform addresses a significant gap in the insurance industry by providing a trusted space for consumers to find credible agents whose credentials are verified by an independent third party." Agent Review brings the popular review model used in other industries to the insurance sector.The platform enables consumers to learn the basic understanding of various insurance products and then be paired with a local agent for sales support. Consumers can review agents based on various criteria, including location, insurance expertise, performance ratings, languages spoken, testimonials, military service, charitable involvement, state licenses, carrier appointments, and more. Additionally, consumers can share reviews and ratings of their experiences, providing valuable insights to guide future decisions.Agent Review is free for consumers and offers powerful tools like its cost of care calculators and language translation feature. This functionality is especially useful for non-English-speaking consumers or agents seeking to market to diverse communities. Platforms that cater to such needs are critical for both policyholders and potential clients. "Eighty percent of consumers begin their insurance search online, often overwhelmed by the sheer volume of websites and information that suggest insurance is simple. Whether the product is straightforward or complex, many consumers still prefer the expertise of an agent over navigating an online platform alone. While the internet has made people great researchers, it doesn’t necessarily equip them for effective plan design. Without a solid plan, the result is often failure,” added Jonas Roeser, CEO and Co-Founder of Agent Review.About Michael Pane and The Pane Agency, LLCThe Pane Agency is a unique, whole-person centered agency that focuses in many areas that help the communities we serve. From Medicare, to Health Insurance, Life Insurance, Veteran's Needs, Wellness and Personal Services, and Life Resources, we take the pain out of insurance and life, and give you the power to gain! Our licensed agents are highly trained, skilled, and bring a diverse empathetic approach you can only expect in solving all of your insurance and life needs.The Pane Agency was founded in 2021 by Michael Pane, a 14 year insurance industry veteran with experience as a Sales Manager for major insurance carriers and a National Sales Director/Trainer for a National Insurance Marketing Organization helping to train and develop insurance agents to become successful in their agencies. Our focus is finding suitable insurance solutions in an increasingly complex and not-so understanding for clients to solve on their own. Also, we assist people in the communities we serve with our Life Resources division which focuses on helping the most vulnerable with receiving the needs they may qualify for and connecting to community resources including helping our military Veterans. With over 12 independent agents in various parts of the U.S., and access to many top National and Regional carriers, we can find clients with a “whole-person centered” holistic approach. .About Agent ReviewAgent Review is built around three core consumer principles: Education, Search, and Assessment. It provides unbiased education for consumers seeking information on insurance products, a comprehensive search function to find local agents, and assessment tools for consumers to rate their experiences. For agents, the platform offers two key value propositions: Visibility and Credibility.

