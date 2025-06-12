Decatur County, GA (June 12, 2025) - The GBI has arrested and charged Dylan Cofty, age 21, of Bainbridge, GA, with one count of Child Molestation and one count of Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes.

On June 2, 2025, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI to investigate allegations of child molestation against Cofty. During the investigation, GBI agents and investigators identified one victim. They also determined that the acts were committed in Decatur County, not Seminole County.

Cofty was arrested on June 9, 2025, and was booked into the Decatur County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Thomasville at (229) 225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the South Georgia District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.