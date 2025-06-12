We-Connect Launches We-Link API for Embedded LinkedIn Automation

We-Link API for Embedded LinkedIn Outreach We-Link API connects software vendors to LinkedIn

New Offering Brings Embedded LinkedIn Outreach to Software-as-a-Service Solutions

By embedding LinkedIn automation directly into solutions, software vendors can improve their offerings while enhancing functionality for existing users with time-saving, results-driven outreach” — Gary Egan, Product Manager at We-Connect

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We-Connect, a leader in LinkedIn automation, announces the launch of We-Link API, the first solution of its kind enabling SaaS platforms to integrate advanced LinkedIn automation directly into their solution. By embedding We-Link API, vendors can offer additional services, expanding their business offerings with a built-in LinkedIn outreach solution.

As the demand for authentic automation grows, We-Link API delivers high-value, consistent outreach without the complexity of building infrastructure from scratch. Designed for software vendors, done-for-you agencies, and product developers, We-Link API transforms how SaaS platforms approach LinkedIn automation, inserting automated outreach campaigns directly into existing software.

Key features of We-Link API include:

-Comprehensive LinkedIn automation in your solution: Enable users to send connection requests, manage messaging, schedule follow-ups, and engage seamlessly with leads—all within your existing product.

-Enterprise-level security: Features like IP whitelisting and user activity randomization ensure LinkedIn compliance and protect users’ accounts.

-Comprehensive admin panel: Vendors can monitor, manage, and customize API usage with a user-friendly admin interface.

“By embedding LinkedIn automation directly into solutions, software vendors can improve their offerings while enhancing functionality for existing users with time-saving, results-driven outreach,” said Gary Egan, Product Manager at We-Connect.

We-Link API is an enterprise-level extension of We-Connect’s existing Linkedin automation tools. Designed to support software vendors that want to leverage LinkedIn outreach for their sales, recruitment, or marketing processes, We-Link API simplifies connection invitations, follow-ups, and countless more customizable actions.

We-Link API launched to Product Hunt's community of SaaS founders and developers today. Visit ProductHunt.com for more information.

Learn more about We-Link API, the Linkedin automation engine.

About We-Connect

Founded in 2018, We-Connect is the most effective LinkedIn automation tool for sales and marketing teams, recruiters, and entrepreneurs. By automating and optimizing LinkedIn interactions, We-Connect enables users to effortlessly connect with the right people, build meaningful relationships, and generate high-quality leads. Now, with the introduction of We-Link API, We-Connect empowers SaaS platforms to integrate these powerful tools and help users achieve even greater success. Discover how We-Connect drives growth at We-Connect.io.

