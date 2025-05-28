We-Connect Launches Affordable LinkedIn Tools to Help Job Seekers Get Hired Faster

LinkedIn Automation for Job Seekers

The new plan makes LinkedIn outreach accessible and affordable for professionals focused on finding their next role, so they can land more interviews.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We-Connect, a leading LinkedIn automation platform, today announced a new plan built specifically to help job seekers in an uncertain economy. Designed to simplify the job search and help people get hired faster, the Networking Plan provides affordable access to tools that automate messaging campaigns, build targeted contact lists, and connect directly with hiring decision-makers on LinkedIn.

For job seekers navigating LinkedIn jobs, Easy Apply, or LinkedIn Careers, We-Connect’s new plan offers a smarter approach. Instead of submitting applications and hoping for a response, users can now reach out proactively to recruiters, hiring managers, and their extended network—with personalized connection requests and follow-ups that get noticed.

“We’ve seen firsthand that taking initiative on LinkedIn can be a game-changer,” said Gary Egan, Product Manager at We-Connect. “This plan strips away the complexity and gives job seekers exactly what they need—direct, personal outreach that cuts through the noise, all at a price that fits their budget.”

Key features include:

- Automated LinkedIn messaging campaigns to recruiters, hiring managers, and connections

- Custom lists of target contacts from LinkedIn searches, groups, events, or posts

- Referral requests to turn network connections into interview opportunities

- Simplified automation built specifically for job seekers

- Automatic congratulations messages for birthdays and anniversaries, so you stay top-of-mind

The new LinkedIn Networking Plan for job seekers is available for just $29 per month, with a 14-day free trial.

For anyone tired of sending resumes into the void and wondering if anyone’s even reading them, this is your chance to take control of your job search—and actually get hired.

Learn more at https://we-connect.io/job-seekers.

About We-Connect

Founded in 2018, We-Connect is an award-winning LinkedIn automation tool for sales and marketing teams, recruiters, and entrepreneurs - and now job seekers. By automating and optimizing LinkedIn interactions, We-Connect enables users to effortlessly connect with the right people, build meaningful relationships, and generate high-quality leads. With a robust suite of features designed to enhance LinkedIn efficiency, We-Connect has empowered countless professionals to achieve their networking and business goals. Discover how We-Connect unlocks the power of LinkedIn and drives growth at We-Connect.

