Boba Brilliance: ShakeiT Boba Named 2025 Best of Alabama Regional Award Winner

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShakeiT Boba, the Huntsville area’s first dedicated boba tea shop, has been named a 2025 Best of Alabama Regional Winner, recognizing its standout contribution to North Alabama’s food and beverage scene. Known for its handcrafted teas, fresh tapioca pearls, and commitment to quality, ShakeiT Boba has carved out a loyal following since opening in 2019—and continues to raise the bar for boba culture in the South.What began as a family-run operation has grown into a community staple, thanks to a “Made with Love” approach that shows up in every detail. ShakeiT brews all its teas in-house using traditional methods and prepares its boba fresh daily. The result? Signature drinks that are balanced, flavorful, and unmistakably authentic. Popular menu items like Thai Milk Tea, Taro, and the Golden Dragon have earned local acclaim, while the shop’s newest addition—house-made ice cream infused with boba tea flavor—has opened the door to even more creative offerings."We are incredibly grateful for this recognition," says Nam Nguyen of ShakeiT. "The support from our community is how we made it this far, and we couldn't have done it without our loyal customers. To celebrate this bond, we invite you to our summer festival on June 22! Join us for a fun-filled day where everyone can dance and enjoy themselves, with prizes for participation. We're also excited to offer special K-pop cup sleeves. Families can savor delicious food and partake in fun activities like face painting and balloon art for kids. Your love and encouragement inspire us to create every drink with care!”With a second location currently in development, ShakeiT Boba is preparing to serve even more fans across the region. The new spot will feature Surbe ice cream and boba tea slushies—just in time for summer! For North Alabama, this 2025 Best of Alabama Regional Award is more than just a small business win. It’s a sign that the North Alabama region’s taste for innovation (and tapioca!) is bubbling—one sip at a time.Click here for more information

