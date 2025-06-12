IGT PlayDigital Named No.1 Games Innovator 2025, Followed by Light & Wonder, Octoplay, Aristocrat Interactive & SPRIBE

Beautiful Minds: Best Games Studios 2025

GamblingIQ reveals the global heavyweights and rising stars driving the most transformative & innovative games releases in its June edition, 'Beautiful Minds’

From omnichannel rollouts and data-driven features to cross-platform social experiences and minimalist, trust-focused design, these companies exemplify the cutting edge of iGaming innovation.” — GamblingIQ

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GamblingIQ has unveiled Beautiful Minds, its latest magazine featuring the leading global games studios innovators for 2025. Drawing on in-depth analysis of game mechanics, engaging user experiences, operator feedback and technical prowess, the report identifies IGT PlayDigital , Light & Wonder, Octoplay, Aristocrat Interactive and SPRIBE as the leaders in 2025.“These are the studios setting new benchmarks in content, technology and player engagement,” GamblingIQ reports. “From omnichannel rollouts and data-driven features to cross-platform social experiences and minimalist, trust-focused design, these companies exemplify the cutting edge of iGaming innovation.”Meanwhile, in the GamblingIQ ‘Rising Stars’ rankings for 2025, Canada’s PlayJeux Studios, led by industry veteran Sovanna Phan, took the number one position, followed by Malta-based AvatarUX and Barbara Bang.IGT PlayDigital: Omnichannel Integration and Data-Driven PersonalisationIGT PlayDigital holds the top spot, leveraging its land-based heritage to synchronise new titles across casino floors and online platforms. In the next year, the studio plans to launch Eternal Link Warrior’s Empire and Kitty Glitter Grand simultaneously in bricks-and-mortar venues and digital operators, underscoring its commitment to a truly unified player experience. Central to this strategy is the Engagement Platform, which allows operators to run fully customisable promotions using prize drops, leaderboards, missions and more. By harnessing the Engagement Platform's versatile widget framework and real-time performance data, operators can tailor promotions to specific player segments as well as run multiple integrated mechanics, fostering deeper player engagement.The PlayDigital studio’s capabilities have been clearly demonstrated by Cash Eruption, which led online game performance charts in the United States for ten months in 2024.Light & Wonder: Masters of Content Depth and Cross-Platform ReachLight & Wonder has cemented its reputation by offering an expansive content portfolio that bridges land-based casinos, real-money online platforms and social gaming. Through the OpenGaming™ platform, licensed operators can access a library of over 440 titles, while mobile social hits—such as Jackpot Party Casino—keep players engaged beyond the casino floor. Under the leadership of Simon Johnson, appointed CEO of the iGaming division in January 2025, the studio continues to report robust quarterly revenues, showcasing operator confidence in its content and technology.Octoplay: Precision-Focused, Data-Driven Game DesignSince its foundation in 2022 by industry veteran and strategy leader, Sweden’s Carl Ejlertsson, Octoplay has adhered to a disciplined, metrics-driven approach to innovation. Rather than chasing every emerging trend, Octoplay refines a select few mechanical innovations until they resonate deeply with players. Operating under licences in Malta, the UK, Ontario and Denmark, the studio has partnered with leading operators such as William Hill, BetMGM Ontario and Flutter. A key innovation is the side-bet feature “Jackpot Hunt”, which achieved an 80 per cent opt-in rate in Ontario and delivered over four million winning outcomes in under two years.Aristocrat Interactive: Harnessing Legacy IP for Scalable Digital SuccessAristocrat Interactive represents the culmination of decades of land-based expertise channelled into a dedicated real-money iGaming division. Formed in mid-2024 through the integration of Anaxi and NeoGames, this Las Vegas-headquartered outfit is led by CEO Moti Malul. Aristocrat Interactive’s structure includes five core business units—spanning Content & Aggregation to White-Label Services—that provide operators with turnkey solutions for iLottery, iGaming and sports betting.Leveraging iconic land-based IP such as Buffalo™ and Timberwolf™, the division delivers over 440 titles via its Fusion™ and Ignite™ platforms.SPRIBE: Revolutionising Social Engagement Through Minimalist Crash GamesSPRIBE has redefined the “crash game” genre with a minimalist, mobile-first philosophy. Founded in 2018 under CEO David Natroshvili, the studio is licensed across the UK, Malta, Ontario and other jurisdictions. SPRIBE powers over 5,000 online casinos and engages 50 million monthly active users. Its flagship title, Aviator, can process up to 400,000 bets per minute thanks to provably fair mechanics and an ultra-streamlined user interface tailored for mobile devices.>> Digital Magazine - Read Now: https://www.gamblingiq.co.uk/magazine-beautiful-minds-games-studios >> Print Magazine - Operators, Join Our Mailing List: info@gamblingiq.co.uk

