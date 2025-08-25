Irish Artist Mark McFadden Paints Michael Collins Back Into History 103 After His Death

The Prime Minister of Ireland, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, meets acclaimed Donegal artist Mark McFadden ahead of the unveiling of his oil painting depicting the historic 1922 meeting of Harry Boland, Michael Collins and Éamon de Valera at the Mansion House in Dublin

What Might Have Been: On the anniversary of the death of Michael Collins, An Taoiseach unveils a portrait by Mark McFadden of the 1922 Mansion House meeting

The painting captures a pivotal moment in Ireland’s journey to independence. I am honoured to have been entrusted by Mr. Crowley with bringing this gathering of our founding leaders to life.” — Mark McFadden

CORK , IRELAND, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Prime Minister of Ireland, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin , has unveiled an oil painting by acclaimed Donegal artist Mark McFadden depicting the historic 1922 meeting of Harry Boland, Michael Collins and Éamon de Valera at the Mansion House, Dublin. The work, commissioned by Mr. Diarmuid Crowley, grandnephew of Harry Boland, uses McFadden’s distinctive palette-knife technique to bring to life one of the defining gatherings of Ireland’s revolutionary era. The painting will be on public display at the Michael Collins Centre Museum located at Castleview, Co. Cork, between the seaside town of Clonakilty and the historic village of Timoleague, offering visitors a unique window into the conversations that shaped the nation.Internationally acclaimed artist McFadden said: “This painting captures a pivotal moment in Ireland’s journey to independence. I am honoured to have been entrusted by Mr. Crowley with the task of bringing this gathering of our founding leaders vividly to life.”Speaking at the unveiling, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “It is a privilege to unveil this remarkable painting by Mark McFadden, which brings to life that defining 1922 meeting at the Mansion House between Harry Boland, Michael Collins and Éamon de Valera. It will now proudly stand as a vivid tribute to our history and heritage. This work will inspire all who visit the Michael Collins Centre, reminding us of the courage and vision that shaped our nation.”McFadden’s own journey echoes the soul of the painting. Originally from Falcarragh in Co. Donegal, he left a hospitality career on the Champs-Élysées in Paris circa 2009 to pursue a childhood dream of painting. A visit to an art shop in Italy introduced him to oils and the palette-knife technique; within a year he mounted his first exhibition. His work now appears in prominent private collections, including those of Monaco’s princely household and the Levett Family Trust.About the artist – Mark McFadden:McFadden is best known for his striking portrait of Irish writer James Joyce, part of his Irish Literary Greats collection, which was purchased by H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. His commanding 6ft 6in (200cm) portrait of Oscar Wilde is also in a private collection, while the series features other literary icons such as Brendan Behan, W.B. Yeats, Patrick Kavanagh and John B. Keane. His bold palette-knife technique gives his work a distinctive depth and texture, evident in the powerful portrait of George Bernard Shaw on display at the Muckross Park Hotel & Spa in County Kerry.

