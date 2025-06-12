UFA Celebrates Farmer’s Day with Food, Fun, and Community Spirit – June 13, 2025

Friday, June 13, UFA will proudly celebrate Farmer’s Day across its locations, honouring the hardworking farmers who are the backbone of our rural communities.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow, Friday, June 13, UFA will proudly celebrate Farmer’s Day across its locations, honouring the hardworking farmers and ranchers who are the backbone of our rural communities and agri-food industry.Farmer’s Day, observed annually on the second Friday in June, is a long-standing tradition at UFA, dating back to 1945. It’s a day to recognize the vital role that farmers play in feeding families, fueling the economy, and stewarding the land.“At UFA, we know that farming is more than a job—it’s a way of life,” said Fred Thun, President and CEO of UFA. “As a co-operative rooted in agriculture, we have a responsibility to stand with our rural communities. Farmer’s Day is our way of saying thank you and celebrating the legacy of those who make it all possible.”This year’s celebration will feature a variety of activities at UFA locations, including:• Sizzling Barbecues – Enjoy a complimentary meal with your local UFA team.• Coffee & Donuts – Start the day with a warm welcome and a sweet treat.• Petting Zoos – Family-friendly fun with farm animals for the kids.• Vendor Demos – Discover the latest in ag innovation from trusted partners.• In-Store Prizing – Enter to win exciting giveaways just for stopping by.In addition to local events, landmarks across Alberta—including the Calgary Tower, Lethbridge City Hall, and Edmonton’s High-Level Bridge—will be lit in UFA’s signature orange and green to show province-wide support for the agricultural community.UFA encourages everyone to join the celebration and share their appreciation online using the hashtag #UFAFarmersDay.Whether you’re a long-time member or a first-time visitor, Farmer’s Day is a chance to connect, celebrate, and show gratitude to the people who grow our food and sustain our communities.We’re For Farmers. And we’re proud of it.

