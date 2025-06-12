ProInfoNet Opens Second Office in Portland, Maine

New Portland location strengthens ProInfoNet’s statewide presence amid growing demand for consulting services.

We’ve built a strong foundation through years of trusted partnerships and measurable results. Opening a second office is a natural next step in our growth.” — Jim Rogers

BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProInfoNet , a Maine-based IT consulting firm, has announced the opening of a new office in Portland, Maine. This expansion marks a major milestone in the company’s continued growth as it expands to meet rising demand for IT consulting and project management services.Located at 2 Monument Square in the heart of downtown, the new Portland office extends ProInfoNet’s regional footprint and positions the company to better serve clients across New England and beyond. It will support ongoing work in healthcare connectivity, broadband development, and network infrastructure—sectors where the company continues to see growing demand for consulting services.“We’ve built a strong foundation through years of trusted partnerships and measurable results,” said Jim Rogers, President and CEO of ProInfoNet. “Opening a second office is a natural next step in our growth. We’re excited to expand our reach and continue delivering high-impact consulting services across Maine and New England.”The Portland office is now open and operational, with plans to expand the team and service offerings throughout 2025.About ProInfoNetProInfoNet is a Maine-based IT consulting firm that helps businesses navigate evolving technology challenges. Leveraging 30 years of consulting experience, ProInfoNet has served over 300 companies in saving more than $200 million on their network infrastructure, healthcare connectivity, and municipal broadband projects. Whether you need assistance optimizing IT infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, or preparing for future growth, our team is committed to delivering strategic solutions that make an impact. For more information, visit https://pinonline.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.