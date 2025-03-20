ProInfoNet’s Jeff Rogers Named a Tech Top 50 Honoree by Mass Technology Leadership Council

Jeff Rogers, VP of Operations & Finance at ProInfoNet

VP of Operations and Finance recognized as a “Rising Star” for leadership and contributions to technology innovation.

We are incredibly proud of Jeff for this well-deserved recognition. His leadership, strategic vision, and dedication have been instrumental in driving our company’s growth.” — Jim Rogers

BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Rogers, VP of Operations and Finance at ProInfoNet , has been named an honoree in the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MTLC)’s Tech Top 50 awards under the category of “Rising Star of the Year”. He was one of four honorees recognized alongside the category winner, Christina Jayson. The award highlights emerging leaders who are making a significant impact early in their careers through strong operational leadership and measurable bottom-line results.The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MTLC) is the largest tech association in the region, dedicated to convening leaders with diverse perspectives to solve pressing global challenges and boost economic growth in Massachusetts. Each year, the Tech Top 50 honors fifty leaders, companies, and technologies making a significant impact within the tech sector.Jeff Rogers was selected as a “Rising Star” honoree for his leadership and strategic vision at ProInfoNet. Since joining in 2021, he has earned two promotions, moving from Director of Strategic Initiatives to VP of Sales and Marketing and more recently to VP of Operations and Finance. In these roles, Rogers has spearheaded efforts to improve business efficiency, launched two software platforms that streamlined subsidy access for rural healthcare providers, and played a key role in driving significant growth for the company—further positioning ProInfoNet as a trusted partner for businesses navigating an increasingly complex technology landscape.“We are incredibly proud of Jeff for this well-deserved recognition,” said Jim Rogers, President and CEO of ProInfoNet. “His leadership, strategic vision, and dedication have been instrumental in driving our company’s growth, and we are thrilled to see his impact acknowledged by MTLC.”About ProInfoNetProInfoNet is a Maine-based IT consulting firm that helps businesses navigate evolving technology challenges. Leveraging 30 years of consulting experience, ProInfoNet has served over 300 companies in saving more than $200 million on their network infrastructure, healthcare connectivity, and municipal broadband projects. Whether you need assistance optimizing IT infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, or preparing for future growth, our team is committed to delivering strategic solutions that make an impact. For more information, visit https://pinonline.com

