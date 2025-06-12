Attorney General Hilgers Commends Congress for Repealing California’s Radical Electric-Vehicle Mandates

Lincoln, NE – Attorney General Hilgers thanks Congress and President Trump for repealing California’s radical electric-vehicle mandates that targeted both heavy-duty trucks and passenger vehicles. Unelected regulators in California passed three rules that would have forced manufacturers to significantly ramp up production of electric trucks and cars despite a lack of consumer interest or demand. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency granted waivers that allowed California to implement the programs. Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the EPA in the Trump Administration, submitted those waivers to Congress for review under the Congressional Review Act. Congress repealed the California waivers, and today President Trump signed the repeals into law, ending the mandates that threatened to affect markets nationwide.

“Thank you to Congress and the Trump Administration for delivering on their promise to roll back the extreme electric-vehicle mandates that nobody asked for,” Attorney General Hilgers said. “Today’s victory will increase consumer choice, lower the cost of buying a car, help avoid a devastating blow to our trucking industry, and ensure that we don’t overwhelm the electric grid.”

In April, Attorney General Hilgers authored an op-ed calling on Congress to step in and repeal California’s electric-vehicle regulations. He also joined the Attorneys General of 25 other States in encouraging Majority Leader Thune to schedule a vote on the matter.

“Nebraska continues to be at the forefront of the fight against electric-truck mandates. I want to thank Senator Deb Fischer and Senator Pete Ricketts for the instrumental role they played in getting these repeals across the finish line in the Senate,” stated Hilgers.