Airbnb and FIFA Announce Major Multi-Tournament Partnership

Airbnb Experiences, including a private training session hosted by legendary American goalkeeper Tim Howard (above) are available to book starting today In another Airbnb Experience, fans can watch a FIFA Club World Cup game in the stands alongside U.S. national-team legend Cobi Jones.

Airbnb is FIFA's Official Alternative Accommodations and Experiences Booking Platform. 380,000+ guests are expected to use Airbnb during the FIFA World Cup 26.

Airbnb is proud to partner with FIFA to offer fans once-in-a-lifetime experiences during the tournaments—while... driving meaningful economic impact for local communities.” — Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airbnb and FIFA have announced a major partnership spanning three tournaments, which is set to deliver unforgettable travel experiences to fans, alongside economic opportunities for local communities and valuable support for Host Cities. During the three-year collaboration, Airbnb will serve as an Official Partner for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, an Official Supporter for the FIFA World Cup 26™ in North America and an Official Supporter for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 in the Americas. In addition, Airbnb will offer Official Fan Accommodation on its platform globally for these three flagship FIFA tournaments.“The World Cup brings the world together — and so do we. Airbnb is proud to partner with FIFA to offer fans once-in-a-lifetime experiences during the tournaments—while welcoming hundreds of thousands of guests during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and driving meaningful economic impact for local communities,” shared Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO.“We’re delighted to welcome Airbnb to FIFA, and we’re thrilled that it is taking on such a key role in the three groundbreaking tournaments coming up. ” added FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be a defining competition for generations to come and will reshape global club football. Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup 26 will be the biggest tournament in history, with 48 national teams competing across three host nations. Then, one year later, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held in South America for the first time. Having a travel leader such as Airbnb by our side is special. Together, we’ll continue to see football unite the world.”UNIQUE TRAVEL AND FOOTBALL EXPERIENCESAcross the partnership, Airbnb will offer fans new ways to celebrate their passion for the game through travel, culture and connection. In addition to choosing from a wide range of affordable, high quality places to stay, guests can now explore Airbnb Experiences led by locals that spotlight regional traditions, hidden gems and the spirit of the Host Cities. From immersive cultural activities to opportunities to engage with football legends and experts through Airbnb Originals, Airbnb will help fans create unforgettable memories that go far beyond the matches.Along with the thousands of experiences already available on the platform, starting today, fans can join a private training session with American goalkeeping icon Tim Howard, watch a FIFA Club World Cup game in the stands alongside Howard’s fellow US national-team legend Cobi Jones or get behind the scenes with an in-depth pre-match analysis session hosted by a senior expert on FIFA's Technical Study Group.These are available to book starting today and will take place during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which kicks off this Saturday, 14 June, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Many more experiences will be released ahead of the FIFA World Cup 26 and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027."Football has the power to bring people together in unforgettable ways," said Tim Howard, one of the greatest American players of all time and host of an Airbnb Experience. "Partnering with Airbnb and FIFA to offer the experience of a private training session has been incredibly special. It's a chance to share my love for the game and connect with fans in a hands-on, meaningful way. They won't just be watching from the stands, they'll step onto the pitch, get a behind-the-scenes look at pro training, and experience the sport from a whole new perspective."ECONOMIC IMPACT FOR LOCAL COMMUNITIESWith less than a year now to go until the FIFA World Cup 26, the global excitement continues to build, with a record number of fans expected to travel to support their teams. According to a Deloitte study,[1] over 380,000 Airbnb guests alone are expected to travel for next year's showpiece event, including more than 150,000 from the United States.Airbnb’s partnership with FIFA for the FIFA World Cup 26 represents an unprecedented opportunity for local communities. According to the same study, Airbnb stays during the FIFA World Cup 26 are expected to contribute USD 3.6 billion to Host City economies.[2]Across the 16 Host Cities, Airbnb hosts could earn up to USD 210 million, highlighting the significant economic opportunities created by hosting during major events.Furthermore, Airbnb will contribute to broader local economic development by generating an estimated equivalent of nearly 34,000 full-time jobs over the course of 20262. Airbnb stays drive widespread economic impact by dispersing tourism-related expenditure into local coffee shops, restaurants and small businesses in neighborhoods that often lack traditional tourist infrastructure. This critical investment in communities creates lasting benefits that will extend beyond the three forthcoming tournaments.“I'm proud to support Houston—the city I've called home for the past seven years—in welcoming a surge of visitors from around the world for the FIFA World Cup. By showcasing our local culture and hospitality, including steering guests to Houston’s culinary mashups—think melt‑in‑your‑mouth brisket tacos and Asian‑inspired barbecue—I can play my part in ensuring that the economic benefits of this once‑in‑a‑lifetime event are felt across the entire Houston community," said Airbnb host Sébastien Long.INTRODUCING THE AIRBNB 2026 HOST CITY IMPACT PROGRAMAirbnb will also implement the Airbnb Host City Impact Program, a separate, targeted $5 million investment for the FIFA World Cup 26. Airbnb’s dedicated community support program will involve collaborating with cities to fund select initiatives that foster economic growth and enhance the overall event experience for residents and visitors alike.ABOUT AIRBNBAirbnb was born in 2007 when two hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 5 million hosts who have welcomed over 2 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.[1] - Deloitte Study commissioned by Airbnb: https://airbnb.app.box.com/s/riy8ulen3labs1ykhfo863hrs57nuesi [2] - The Deloitte study estimates the jobs created over 2026 through direct spending of guests, intermediary activities along the supply chain and the spending of employees in these sectors.

