Emergency Rule: Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)/Transport of deer head permits

News

June 12, 2025

News article

In accordance with La. R.S. 49:962, the Commissioner of Department of Agriculture and Forestry has declared an emergency to exist regarding the potential spread of Chronic Wasting Disease to alternative livestock and has therefore promulgated the attached Emergency Rule (LAC 7.XXI.1705, 1730), to prohibit the transport of deer heads from facilities that have been placed under quarantine by the state veterinarian, without first being granted a permit to do so.

The Department is hereby submitting the attached Declaration of Emergency as required by law, which adopts by emergency process the attached regulations. This emergency rule was signed on June 10, 2025, is effective immediately, and shall remain in effect through December 7, 2025.

Declaration of Emergency