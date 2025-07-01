LightHeart Associates is now becoming LightHeart Mental Health

LightHeart Associates is now LightHeart Mental Health, with new clinics, more providers, improved tools, and the same dedication to compassionate care

Our team is committed to expanding access to care and continually improving the client experience. This rebrand reflects our dedication to serving our communities with excellence!” — Tommi Rainey, Market Vice President

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LightHeart Associates is proud to announce it is rebranding to LightHeart Mental Health! This change reflects their unwavering commitment to providing accessible, high-quality mental health care to the communities they serve. While the name is new, their dedication to compassionate, personalized care remains the same.In alignment with their mission to continually improve, LightHeart has introduced several enhancements to better serve clients. Communications are now more seamless through the Valant MYIO portal, which simplifies managing appointments, messaging providers, and updating information. Staff training and team collaboration efforts have also been enhanced, ensuring providers are fully equipped to deliver exceptional care at every clinic. Additionally, updates to billing policies and procedures have been implemented to make co-pays and charges easier to understand.Expanding access to care is a key priority for LightHeart Mental Health. To support this, they have welcomed more psychiatric providers to their team to meet growing demand for medication management services in Washington. Excitingly, two new clinic locations are set to open later this year in Bothell and Fremont , further increasing availability for those in need.While the name and some processes have evolved, LightHeart’s core values and dedication to offering high-quality mental health care remain unchanged. Clients can continue to rely on the same trusted care teams, appointments, and personalized treatments they’ve always depended on.The LightHeart Mental Health team is thrilled to embark on this new chapter, focused on building a brighter future for their clients and communities.LightHeart Mental Health is a group of local outpatient mental health care clinics dedicated to transforming lives by offering quality, easily accessible mental health care. LightHeart Mental Health has been deeply rooted in the Seattle area for over 10 years. Their evidence-based practices ensure tailored treatment plans for individual needs. LightHeart Mental Health is committed to providing high-quality services free from stigma or bias so that everyone has an equal opportunity for access to care.To learn more about LightHeart Mental Health and its mental health services including individual and group therapy and medication management, visit https://lightheartassociates.com/schedule-an-appointment/ . To schedule a new client appointment or to discuss how mental health treatment can benefit you, a loved one, or your patients (425) 217 - 1145.About LightHeart Mental Health and Transformations Care NetworkLightHeart Mental Health is a proud member of Transformations Care Network. Being part of TCN means LightHeart Mental Health team members can accept more insurance plans and have access to cutting edge services and technological advancements. TCN provides the support, resources, and tools our team needs to transform lives in our communities

