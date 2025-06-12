Somalia's hungry and most vulnerable: Child malnutrition surges amid clinic closures

Stabilization centres like the one in Kismayo provide life-saving treatment for children under the age of five who are suffering from medical complications brought on by hunger. But such facilities are scarce. Nutritional clinics that once played the key role in preventing widespread malnutrition are closing due to funding cuts, leaving vulnerable families without access to early care.

The Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS), supported by the ICRC, is also reporting an increase in patients receiving treatment at its outpatient nutrition clinics. The rising needs come amid intensifying conflict, mass displacement, and a cycle of floods and droughts that are pushing communities to the brink.