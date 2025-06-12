AAFCS Publishes Updated FCS Body of Knowledge

The AAFCS is pleased to announce the publication of a new model and updated conceptual framework for the Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Body of Knowledge.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences ( AAFCS ) is pleased to announce the publication of a new model and updated conceptual framework for the Family and Consumer Sciences ( FCS The publication of the updated Body of Knowledge is the culmination of years of work by dedicated members of the AAFCS and experts in the field of Family and Consumer Sciences. The project began in September of 2023 and included regular task group meetings, stakeholder focus groups, and calls for feedback and comments. A new phase will begin as AAFCS collects instructional materials, templates, and journal manuscripts focused on the understanding and application of the framework elements.The Family and Consumer Sciences (FCS) Body of Knowledge establishes the framework that serves as the foundation for the field. It provides a blueprint through which FCS professionals communicate, research, and practice the professional and through understanding and application of the Body of Knowledge, FCS professionals may enhance individual well-being, build community vitality, and grow global independence.“The Body of Knowledge solidifies the value of Family and Consumer Sciences professions. Working with the task force to evaluate the original model confirms that we continue to evolve to meet the needs of individuals, families, and communities,” commented Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, co-chair, AAFCS Body of Knowledge Task Force.“The FCS Body of Knowledge is the head, heart, and soul of our profession. Many voices offered the Task Force valuable input. These voices provided insight and wisdom as task force members deliberated and came to an agreement,” remarked Carol L. Anderson, co-chair, AAFCS Body of Knowledge Task Force.The Task Force consisted of co-chairs Carol L. Anderson, CFCS, and Lorna Saboe-Wounded Head, CFCS, CPFFE, and members Karen Alexander, CFCS; Ethel Jones, CFCS; Carmen Pederson; Gayla Randel, CFCS; Susan Shockey, CFCS, CPFFE; Sharon Nickols; Duane Whitbeck; and Lori Myers, CFCS, AAFCS staff.The task force will introduce the Body of Knowledge to FCS professionals at the 2025 AAFCS Annual Conference being held in Kansas City, Missouri, on June 25-27, including a full-conference session and two break-out sessions. To learn more about the Body of Knowledge, a webpage ( www.aafcs.org/fcs-bok ) has been published, which captures the new model with easy-to-use resources.About AAFCS:The American Association of Family and Consumer Sciences, founded in 1909, is the only professional association dedicated to Family and Consumer Sciences students and professionals who represent multiple practice settings and content areas and are committed to positively impacting the lives of individuals, families, and communities. AAFCS advances the profession of Family and Consumer Sciences by inspiring research, leadership, and service to empower individuals, families, and communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.