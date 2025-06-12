Minnesota Passes Groundbreaking Mental Health Warning Label Bill for Social Media Platforms

Parent Groups, Non-Profit Organizations and Advocacy Groups Celebrate Minnesota Warning Label Legislation As Momentum Builds

"We applaud the Minnesota Legislature for taking a bold and necessary step in passing the Social Media Warning Label Bill.” — Bridgette Norring, Founder, The Devin J. Norring Foundation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a historic move for youth mental health, the Minnesota Legislature has passed a first-of-its-kind provision requiring social media platforms to display mental health warning labels to all users in the state. Leading advocates from across the country are now celebrating the warning labels provision’s inclusion in the 2025 Special Session Health and Human Services bill expected to be signed into law by Governor Tim Walz.Authored by Minnesota State Representative Zack Stephenson (DFL-District 35A), the legislation, which mandates that platforms comply by July 1, 2026, signals a growing bipartisan commitment among lawmakers across the country to address the mental health harms linked to social media use—especially among youth. Similar warning label bills are currently under consideration in California and New York as momentum builds for stronger regulation of digital platforms.The new Minnesota law will require that social media platforms present a clear and conspicuous mental health warning each time a user accesses the platform. The warning must highlight the documented risks of social media use—especially for youth—and provide direct links to crisis services such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Social media users will need to acknowledge the warning before proceeding. The label cannot be hidden in terms of service, combined with other content, or made dismissible without user engagement. Guidelines for warning label content will be developed and maintained by the Minnesota Commissioner of Health, in consultation with the Commissioner of Commerce.“Warning labels are not the end-all, be-all solution to protecting young people online. But they are a powerful tool in raising awareness about the online harms injuring and killing kids,” said Erich Mische, CEO, SAVE-Suicide Awareness Voices of Education ( www.save.org ). “As a Minnesota-based national non-profit focusing on suicide prevention, we are proud to have stood with Rep. Stephenson in this fight to pass this critical legislation. Every click on social media has a consequence. It’s time to label the risk.”“As a proud Minnesotan expat, I’m thrilled that families — including mine — will finally have a commonsense tool to push back against Big Tech companies that profit from putting kids in harm’s way,” said Sacha Haworth, Executive Director of The Tech Oversight Project ( www.techoversight.org ) “Social media warning labels are a powerful, overdue step toward transparency and accountability. We applaud Rep. Stephenson and the grassroots advocates who stood up to Big Tech and made this happen.”“Warning labels are a proven tool for raising awareness about health risks, and we wholeheartedly support Minnesota’s lawmakers putting them on social media platforms. This legislation marks an important first step toward holding technology companies accountable for the harm they are causing and giving kids and families our lives back,” said Julie Scelfo, Founder & Executive Director, MAMA-Mothers Against Media Addiction ( www.wearemama.org "We applaud the Minnesota Legislature for taking a bold and necessary step in passing the Social Media Warning Label Bill. We thank Rep. Stephenson for recognizing the need for this important piece of legislation and for putting it forth,” said Bridgette Norring, Founder, Devin J. Norring Foundation ( www.dnfhelp.org ) “This is more than legislation — it’s a life-saving measure. Our son Devin was targeted by a drug dealer on Snapchat, and we know firsthand how dangerous these platforms can be when left unchecked. We believe every parent has the right to know the risks, and this law brings us closer to that reality. Minnesota is leading the way in protecting our children — and we are deeply grateful."“Along with the other high school and college students in Texas, I am excited to see progress being made on social media warning labels across the country, including in Minnesota,” said Ayaan Moledina, Federal Policy Director, Students Engaged in Advancing Texas-SEAT ( www.studentsengaged.org ) “We hope that this is the first step towards safe social media policies in all 50 states. Young people want to live happy and healthy lives and that’s starts with good mental health supports; however, social media is constantly impeding that. It’s time to hold tech companies accountable and keep our children safe.”“We applaud Bridgette Norring, the SAVE program, and the Minnesota legislature for their hard work in passing the warning label legislation this past week,” said Todd & Mia Minor, Survivor Parents and Founders of the Matthew E. Minor Awareness Foundation ( www.matthewminorfoundation.org ) “This legislation represents a significant step in ensuring the online safety of children and families. Warning labels are an excellent tool to help potential social media users become aware of the possible dangers associated with the social media platform. This is a significant step in keeping Minnesotans safe online.”“David’s Legacy Foundation applauds the Minnesota legislature for passing a strong social media warning label bill. We hope that other states will follow because everyone needs to be aware of the dangers that lurk online as well as the mental health harms that impact our young people” says Maurine Molak, Co-founder of the Texas based non-profit, David’s Legacy Foundation ( www.davidslegacy.org ) “Parents are looking for tools to help them protect their children online and a warning label will effectively create that pause and reminder that these platforms are not inherently safe.”“As a parent who lost my daughter McKenna to the dark side of the internet, I know firsthand the devastating cost of inaction. This warning label law is a life-saving step toward truth and accountability. It sends a clear message: our kids’ mental health matters more than tech industry profits. Minnesota is leading with courage, and I hope the rest of the country follows,” said Cheryl Brown, Survivor Parent of McKenna Brown (Forever 16), Founder of The McKenna Way - Kindness Matters ( www.themckennaway.com “Lynn’s Warriors applauds the Minnesota Legislature for taking bold action to protect children and families. This new warning label isn’t just a sticker—it’s a wake-up call. For far too long, social media giants have preyed on youth vulnerability while hiding behind algorithmic smoke and mirrors,” said Lynn Shaw, Founder & Executive Director of Lynn’s Warriors ( www.lynnswarriors.org ). “Minnesota’s law is a victory for transparency, accountability and, most importantly, the safety of our children. Big Tech has known the harm. Now, the public will know too. Lynn’s Warriors stands proudly with Minnesota and urges every state in America to follow their lead. Our message is simple: Protect children, not profits.”"Tech companies know the risks their products pose but turn around and invest heavily in advertising campaigns that tell parents their platforms are safe. Minnesota is taking an important step toward transparency about social media's mental health risks. Families deserve this basic information to make informed decisions about their children's online lives. We hope other states will follow Minnesota's lead in demanding greater transparency and accountability from social media companies," said Shelby Knox, Director of Online Safety Campaigns at ParentsTogether Action ( www.parentstogetheraction.org “Emmy’s Champions stands with the people of Minnesota and applauds the Minnesota Legislature for their commitment to leadership in passing a strong social media warning label bill,” said Erin Popolo, Survivor Parent and Founder of Emmy’s Champions ( www.emmyschampions.com ). “So proud of Bridgette Norring and the Devin J. Norring Foundation for their advocacy for this important and much needed bill. I pray that other states follow Minnesota’s leadership and pass similar bills.”

