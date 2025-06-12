Shoreline Pest Control Acquires The Pest Professor, Expanding Expertise and Service Reach in Palm Beach County

Shoreline Pest Solutions acquires The Pest Professor, expanding services & expertise in Palm Beach County with comprehensive, eco-friendly pest control services

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoreline Pest Control, a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control services in Palm Beach County, is pleased to announce the acquisition of The Pest Professor, a reputable pest control company with over 20 years of experience serving the local community. This strategic acquisition enhances Shoreline's commitment to providing comprehensive, environmentally responsible pest management solutions to its clients.

Strengthening Expertise and Service Offerings

Founded by entomologist William P. Bonson, Jr., The Pest Professor has built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality pest control services, including conventional and green pest management, termite monitoring, animal trapping, and more. The company's dedication to customer satisfaction and its focus on environmentally friendly practices align seamlessly with Shoreline's mission to offer safe, effective, and sustainable pest control solutions.

"We are excited to welcome The Pest Professor team into the Shoreline family," said Travis Bumgarner, President of Shoreline Pest Control. "Their extensive experience and shared values will allow us to broaden our service offerings and continue to provide exceptional pest management solutions to our clients."

Expanding Service Reach and Capabilities

The acquisition of The Pest Professor enables Shoreline Pest Control to expand its service coverage across Palm Beach County, including areas previously served by The Pest Professor. Clients in these regions will benefit from enhanced access to Shoreline's comprehensive pest control services, backed by a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

In addition to expanding geographic reach, the acquisition strengthens Shoreline's capabilities in integrated pest management (IPM) and green pest management practices. The Pest Professor's emphasis on environmentally responsible pest control aligns with Shoreline's dedication to sustainable practices, ensuring that clients receive effective treatments that prioritize safety and environmental stewardship.

Commitment to Client Satisfaction

As part of the integration process, Shoreline Pest Control is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all clients of The Pest Professor. Existing customers will continue to receive the same high-quality service they have come to expect, with the added benefit of expanded resources and support. Shoreline's team of pest management professionals will work closely with clients to address their specific needs and provide tailored solutions that effectively manage pest issues.

"We understand the importance of maintaining strong relationships with our clients, and we are dedicated to ensuring that this acquisition enhances their experience with our services," said Travis Bumgarner, President of Shoreline Pest Control. "Our goal is to provide uninterrupted, top-tier pest control solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients."

Looking Ahead

The acquisition of The Pest Professor marks a significant milestone in Shoreline Pest Control's growth and commitment to excellence in pest management. By combining expertise, resources, and a shared dedication to customer satisfaction, Shoreline Pest Control is poised to continue its leadership in the pest control industry, delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients across Palm Beach County.



About Shoreline Pest Control

Shoreline Pest Control is a family-owned and operated pest control company serving Palm Beach County and surrounding areas. With over 27 years of experience, Shoreline Pest Control provides comprehensive pest management services for residential, commercial, and industrial clients. The company's commitment to quality service, customer satisfaction, and environmentally responsible practices has established it as a trusted leader in the pest control industry.

Media Contact:

Shoreline Pest Control

Phone: (561) 842-4700

Email: info@shorelinepestservices.com

Website: https://shorelinepestservices.com

