Murray, Sen & Associates Helps Businesses and Farmers Navigate New Education Property Tax Mill Rates

SASKATOON , SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move to stabilize property tax burdens across the province, the Government of Saskatchewan has announced new Education Property Tax (EPT) mill rates for the 2025 tax year. The adjustment comes in response to the 2025 province-wide reassessment, which saw property values increase significantly. Murray, Sen & Associates LLP, a leading Saskatoon-based accounting firm, is emphasizing that while the measure is intended to prevent sharp tax hikes, business and farm owners must analyze the specific impact on their properties to ensure sound financial planning.

The 2025 reassessment updated property values to reflect current market conditions. To counteract the resulting automatic increase in property taxes, the provincial government has lowered the EPT mill rates across all property classes, aiming for revenue neutrality at a provincial level. For Saskatchewan’s key economic sectors, the new rates are set as follows:

- Commercial/Industrial: The mill rate is reduced from 6.86 to 6.37.

- Agricultural: The mill rate is reduced from 1.42 to 1.07.

“The government's adjustment is a critical and responsible step. Without it, businesses and farmers would be facing a sudden and substantial increase in operating costs,” explained Vandana Sen, Senior Partner at Murray, Sen & Associates LLP. “However, it's a common misconception that a lower mill rate guarantees a lower tax bill. The final outcome for any single property owner depends entirely on how their specific property’s new assessed value compares to the provincial average. This is where professional analysis becomes crucial. We are already helping our clients project these changes to avoid surprises and ensure their financial plans for the next year are built on accurate data.”

Property tax is a significant fixed cost for businesses and agricultural producers, directly impacting cash flow, profitability, and strategic decisions. Misinterpreting the impact of these changes can lead to budget shortfalls and missed opportunities.

To help business and farm owners navigate this complex landscape, Murray, Sen & Associates LLP offers specialized services designed to provide clarity and strategic advantage:

- Accounting Advisory Services: Beyond simple compliance, the firm’s advisory services provide a deep dive into the new property assessment. The team conducts a detailed review of the notice, verifying its accuracy and calculating the precise financial impact on a client’s tax liability. This ensures that a business’s financial statements are accurate and that owners have a clear understanding of how this expense affects their operational profitability.

- Tax Planning Accountant Services: Effective tax planning is forward-looking. The team at Murray, Sen & Associates integrates the updated property tax expenses into comprehensive financial forecasts and budgets. This proactive approach helps clients manage cash flow, optimize expenses, and informs critical long-term decisions related to property acquisition, capital investments, expansion, or lease negotiations. It transforms a mandatory expense into a strategic data point for future growth.

By leveraging these professional services, property owners can move beyond uncertainty, ensure their financial data is accurate, and make informed, proactive decisions that support their long-term goals.

About Murray, Sen & Associates LLP

Murray, Sen & Associates LLP is a full-service accounting firm based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The firm provides comprehensive accounting, audit, tax planning, forensic auditing, and estate planning services to a diverse clientele of small to medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and agricultural producers. By integrating cutting-edge technology with a client-centric approach, the firm delivers precise, strategic financial solutions designed to enhance business operations and help clients navigate complex financial landscapes effectively.

Contact:

Vandana Sen

Murray, Sen & Associates LLP

700, 230 – 22nd Street, East Saskatoon, SK S7K 0E9

Phone: 306-653-7800, 866-759-8433

Email: vsen@murraysen.ca

Website: https://saskatoonaccountant.ca/

