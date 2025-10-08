Murray, Sen & Associates Advises Homeowners on How to Maximize Saskatchewan's Reinstated Renovation Tax Credit

Murray, Sen & Associates explains the new SK property tax mill rates for businesses and farmers. See how these changes will impact your bottom line.

It's a fantastic incentive for families to invest back into their most important asset. However, it's easy to miss out on the full credit or make a mistake if the documentation isn't in perfect order.” — Vandana Sen, Senior Partner at Murray, Sen & Associates LLP.

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeowners across Saskatchewan are set to benefit from the reinstated Home Renovation Tax Credit, a provincial initiative aimed at making home improvements more affordable. According to Saskatoon-based accounting firm Murray, Sen & Associates, this credit presents a significant opportunity for residents to invest in their properties while receiving a valuable tax benefit.

The reinstated tax credit, as detailed in the Government of Saskatchewan's 2025-26 Budget highlights, allows homeowners to claim 10.5% on up to $20,000 in eligible renovation expenses, resulting in a maximum non-refundable tax credit of $2,100 annually. The credit applies to a wide range of projects that improve a home’s value and longevity, including kitchen and bathroom remodels, window replacements, roof repairs, and deck construction.

While the credit is a welcome relief for many, navigating the specific requirements is key to a successful claim. "This is a fantastic incentive for Saskatchewan families to invest back into their most important asset," says Vandana Sen, Senior Partner at Murray, Sen & Associates LLP. "However, the key to maximizing this benefit lies in understanding what constitutes an 'eligible expense' and maintaining meticulous records. It's easy to miss out on the full credit or make a mistake if the documentation isn't in perfect order."

How to Ensure a Successful Claim

To ensure homeowners receive the full benefit they are entitled to, Murray, Sen & Associates advises a proactive approach. The firm helps clients by providing expert guidance in several key areas:

Tax Planning and Eligibility: The firm's advisors work with clients to confirm that their planned renovation projects meet the government's eligibility criteria before the work even begins.

Documentation and Record-Keeping: They provide clear guidance on how to properly document all expenses, from contractor invoices to receipts for materials, ensuring every eligible dollar is accounted for.

Accurate Tax Filing: By integrating the renovation credit into a client's overall tax strategy, the firm ensures the claim is filed correctly and on time, preventing potential issues or audits from the CRA.

"Our goal is to remove the complexity from the process," the partner adds. "We want our clients to focus on improving their homes, confident that the financial side is being handled with professional care."

About Murray, Sen & Associates

Murray, Sen & Associates is a full-service accounting firm located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The firm provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including tax planning and compliance, business advisory, and assurance services for individuals, families, and owner-managed businesses. With a deep understanding of the Saskatchewan economic landscape, Murray, Sen & Associates is dedicated to building trustworthy partnerships and helping clients achieve their financial goals with tailored, expert advice.

Media Contact

Murray, Sen & Associates LLP

700, 230 – 22nd Street, East Saskatoon, SK S7K 0E9

Phone: 306-653-7800, 866-759-8433

Email: vsen@murraysen.ca

Website: https://saskatoonaccountant.ca/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.